What's new

No EU-Bangladesh FTA in foreseeable future Says the head of EU delegation

B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
8,727
-6
13,378
Published on 03:56 PM, October 27, 2022

No EU-Bangladesh FTA in foreseeable future Says the head of EU delegation


whitely.png

Star Business Report

There is no possibility of signing a free trade agreement (FTA) with Bangladesh in the foreseeable future because of the complexity related to the issue as well as bloc's lack of interest, said Charles Whiteley, head of the delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh, today.

This is not going to happen because of the degree of complexity, and the trade relations between the two sides are not yet at the stage where "we would be genuinely interested on the EU side to negotiate an FTA", he said.

The ambassador was speaking at an event titled "Strengthening Bangladesh-EU Trade and Economic Cooperation: Issues and Policy Priorities" at the Sheraton hotel in Dhaka.

The Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID) and private German non-profit organisation FES Bangladesh jointly organised the event.

Bangladesh will have to sign trade deals with trading partners to ensure preferential market access following its graduation to a developing nation in 2026.

www.thedailystar.net

No EU-Bangladesh FTA in foreseeable future

There is no possibility of signing a free trade agreement (FTA) with Bangladesh in the foreseeable future because of the complexity related to the issue as well as bloc's lack of interest, said Charles Whiteley, head of the delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh, today.
www.thedailystar.net www.thedailystar.net
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

B
Trade, investment in post-LDC era: Tokyo to help Dhaka on roadmap
Replies
1
Views
306
Bilal9
Bilal9
B
'No more wasting time on GSP': FBCCI stresses FTA with USA
Replies
8
Views
574
PadmaBridge
P
B
17% export growth if Bangladesh signs FTA with RCEP bloc
2
Replies
17
Views
947
UKBengali
U
B
Bangladesh has addl. export potential of $20b in EU, US markets
Replies
0
Views
204
Black_cats
B
B
Bangladesh may hold talks with ASEAN countries to sign FTA: Philippine envoy
2
Replies
20
Views
987
UKBengali
U

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom