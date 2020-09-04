No end in sight for China’s dependence on Australian iron ore

This is what China has done to others, but by cheating the WTO requirements (Australia has not)



How china takes over the world share of the market.

Chinese companies get their govt to secretly fund their state and private industries to drive costs really down worldwide, thereby selling them way below cost.



Then, once the price of that particular commodity is so low that it shutters all competition worldwide_ the same Chinese backed companies suddenly own 80% of the world market. They then pump up the price up to exorbitant rates.