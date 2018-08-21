/ Register

  • Tuesday, August 21, 2018

No Eid holidays for PM Imran

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Iron Stars, Aug 21, 2018 at 9:37 PM.

  1. Aug 21, 2018 at 9:37 PM #1
    Iron Stars

    Iron Stars FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,274
    Joined:
    Jul 7, 2014
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,426 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan will be spending his first Eid holidays as the Prime Minister of Pakistan working.

    According to reports, the PM has decided not to go to Bani Gala, his private residence, over the course of Eid-ul-Azha and will instead be spending the holidays working at his military secretary’s residence.

    A day earlier, during the first session of the federal cabinet, PM Imran tasked his cabinet to work 14 hours a day, telling them that he will himself work for more than 16 hours, sources had informed Geo News.

    Earlier this week, the prime minister had moved to the military secretary’s residence where he will be residing during his tenure.

    The military secretary’s residence is located in the PM House colony.

    During his first address to the nation on Sunday after assuming office, PM Imran said the country will begin an austerity drive to reduce debt and announced that he will live in a three-bedroom house instead of the palatial Prime Minister House.

    PM Imran had arrived to work on the weekend after his post-morning workout. His pictures had gone viral, with people commending his healthy lifestyle.

    The pictures were shared on PM Imran's official Facebook page with the title: "No holiday when there is a country to be run, Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached office."



    Source link
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 5
  2. Aug 21, 2018 at 9:44 PM #2
    HAIDER

    HAIDER ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    15,884
    Joined:
    May 21, 2006
    Ratings:
    +13 / 13,279 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    Its matter of 100 days. He knows after 100 some media channels start bashing him badly.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  3. Aug 21, 2018 at 9:51 PM #3
    Peaceful Civilian

    Peaceful Civilian ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    8,106
    Joined:
    Oct 18, 2011
    Ratings:
    +7 / 8,935 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Tough times ahead. Khazana khali hai, Liability to pay interest on loans , need tireless work to deliver.
    Good start
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  4. Aug 21, 2018 at 9:54 PM #4
    VCheng

    VCheng ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    31,783
    Joined:
    Sep 29, 2010
    Ratings:
    +52 / 27,579 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    Next step: "qaum ko qurbaniyan deyney key liye tayyar rehna chahihye".

    Seriously though, the economic policies mean the most, and there is not much time to start putting the fiscal aspects in order.
     
    Last edited: Aug 21, 2018 at 10:00 PM
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  5. Aug 21, 2018 at 10:00 PM #5
    Norwegian

    Norwegian ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,333
    Joined:
    Aug 19, 2014
    Ratings:
    +19 / 13,983 / -10
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Norway
    Lol they have already started bashing in 3 days
     
  6. Aug 21, 2018 at 10:06 PM #6
    HAIDER

    HAIDER ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    15,884
    Joined:
    May 21, 2006
    Ratings:
    +13 / 13,279 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    And have seen, those journalist were laughing stock right now. They forget there beloved ex PM Nawaz used to go London for eid namaz ...

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  7. Aug 21, 2018 at 11:00 PM #7
    litman

    litman SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,371
    Joined:
    Feb 14, 2016
    Ratings:
    +2 / 2,416 / -3
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    he and his team need to work 24/7. they asked for this responsibility and now when they have got it they will have to work with full honesty and dedication. if they dont produce results then they will face media bashing but if they dont work with full honesty and dedication then they will not only face media bashing but also tough time in the next world.
     
  8. Aug 21, 2018 at 11:01 PM #8
    Indus Pakistan

    Indus Pakistan PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT

    Messages:
    9,959
    Joined:
    May 7, 2012
    Ratings:
    +155 / 26,001 / -5
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Yes. Like those millions of American poor who have no medical insurance cover. But there is always money for the next military adventure or handing charity to Israel. That is what I call "qurbani".
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  9. Aug 21, 2018 at 11:05 PM #9
    litman

    litman SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,371
    Joined:
    Feb 14, 2016
    Ratings:
    +2 / 2,416 / -3
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    enough of this qurbani by qaum non sense. the nation selected him as the leader because pakistanis want qurbani of big fish now. baray magar muchon ki qurbani jo sari umar qaum ki qurbanio pay paltay rahay hain. at least i am not going to sacrifice even a single penny till the time all the looted money is brought back.
     
  10. Aug 21, 2018 at 11:06 PM #10
    Hakikat ve Hikmet

    Hakikat ve Hikmet SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,032
    Joined:
    Nov 14, 2015
    Ratings:
    +0 / 478 / -0
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    United States
    May Allah-u Azimushshan accept his Kurban!!! He is trying to milk the bull!!!!
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 7 (Users: 2, Guests: 4)
  1. Mr. Hawq