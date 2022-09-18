The food importers, especially vegetables, from Afghanistan and Iran have been relying on the grey market to make payments since they are not allowed to buy dollars from banks or exchange companies, Dawn has learnt.

Quite interestingly, the importers were asked to enter into barter deals with their Afghan and Iranian counterparts by exporting food items available in Pakistan.

No dollars for food imports from Iran, Afghanistan Sharp rupee devaluation is hampering trade with neighbours in local currencies.

KARACHI:The country has been facing an acute shortage of tomatoes, onions, potatoes, etc after floods destroyed crops pushing up prices to unprecedented levels across the country.Sources in the Peshawar Chamber of Commerce and Industry toldthat import deals in local currencies are possible with Kabul as Afghanis are available in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.Malik Bostan, a leading currency dealer, said most importers are making payments to Afghan sellers in cash dollars or through Dubai. “The government did not arrange dollars for the imports from Kabul while the importers are barred to buy dollars from the exchange companies or banking channels. This is the case with both Iran and Afghanistan,” explained Mr Bostan.He said in either case dollars from Pakistan are being sent abroad while ‘we need them badly.’ The Afghan currency is available only in Peshawar where exchange or buying and selling is possible in Pakistani rupees and Afghanis, said Zafar Paracha, a currency dealer.Exchange companies in Karachi said Afghanis are not available in the currency market while its rate is the highest in the region. One US dollar is equal to 88 Afghanis which is the highest rate compared to Pakistan, Bangladesh and India.The Afghan government can maintain a high exchange rate as Kabul exports only a few goods like coal and some fruits and vegetables. Since a regular barter system is available, the imports from Tehran will need only a few payments in cash dollars but not in rupees.