No discussion on expansion of Quad: India after China’s warning to Bangladesh

09:55 PM, May 20, 2021 / LAST MODIFIED: 09:59 PM, May 20, 2021Photo: CollectedStar Digital ReportAgainst the backdrop of China's warning that Bangladesh's possible entry into the Quad would impact ties between Dhaka and Beijing, India today made it clear that the expansion of the four-nation grouping was not discussed.Asked by an Indian journalist about the issue at a virtual media briefing, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Arindam Bagchi said Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had, after the Quad's first virtual summit held on March 13, said there was no discussion on expansion of the grouping consisting of the US, India, Australia and Japan, reports our New Delhi correspondent."Well, I have to say that there was no discussion on expansion of the grouping, I don't think that was something that was envisaged. But some members did speak about working collaboratively with other countries and other regions. In that context, Europe did come up as a region that was taking a greater interest in the Indo-Pacific," Shringla had said.Asked about the controversial remarks of the Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh on the Quad and Dhaka, Bagchi said "Bangladesh government has already come out with its response on this."