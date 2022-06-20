What's new

No deal yet with IMF for revival of loan programme

Khaleeq Kiani Published June 20, 2022 - Updated about an hour ago




0
• Gap between revenue and expenditure projections of Fund and government persists
• Centre approves KP’s Rs115bn overdraft for current year
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have not yet been able to reach close to a staff-level agreement for revival of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), leaving authorities in a tight spot to bridge the gap and get the updated federal budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 passed by the National Assembly.
The authorities in the finance ministry were expecting to conclude the staff-level agreement by Sunday (June 19) on the basis of revenue and expenditure measures that could deliver next year’s primary budget (the difference between revenues and expenditures, excluding interest payment) in Rs152 billion surplus.
However, the IMF staff still has reservations over Rs9.5 trillion expenditures projected by the authorities for the next fiscal year. The revenue measures in the budget, according to IMF estimates, are also insufficient to deliver slightly over Rs7tr target.
 
Of course. IMF is set to exploit and fully squeeze Pakistan. The loans will be given only when all exploitative criteria are met. PDM will make all necessary arrangements.

Bajwa will stare from a safe distance.
 
@HAIDER

Haider sb,

In some ways is it not better if no deal happens and the imported govt has to prove its worth in running the country or face a revolution?

Regards
janab ,

Ukraine war is not going to over the next few years. Now Russia asks Pakistan to pay overflight charges. Fuel and food crisis is deepening. Saudi cut down China's oil supply, ... you can guess,, this game is much bigger than what we think..... This PDM is going to ruin the economy for sure.
 
@HAIDER

Haider sb,

Ukraine war is not going to over the next few years. Saudi cut down China's oil supply, ... you can guess,, this game is much bigger than what we think.

Then we are all in deep s**t!

Regards
 
In all this what saddens the most is the people who were supposed to educate against 5th gen warfare have become a part of it.
 
MATLAB there is no deal , yet we kept hearing "according to deal made by IK with IMF, petrol should be 300". Hain ???
IMG_20220619_125040.jpg
 

