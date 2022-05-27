No Deal has been made with Establishment: Imran Khan - 6 Days Ultimatum for General Election Remains

Ghazwa-e-Hind
FULL MEMBER
- Apr 9, 2019
- 1,783
- 2
- Country
-
- Location
-
Last edited:
Khan sahab, as a long time PTI supporter. I respect your decisions, but revolutionaries don't ask the corrupt system to accept them, they overturn the system and recreate it with laws that serve the people.
What you are saying, is close to impossible. Pakistani people don't have guts for revolution. IK is following the right path.
srilankan are more sissy than us and look at them! hum toh phir jahil gawar hain!What you are saying, is close to impossible. Pakistani people don't have guts for revolution. IK is following the right path.
issi turhan ya manhoos wardi mafia awaam keh samnay nunga hoga agar ya buzdil in sey deal karay ga toh ya phir jawan shaheed karwa keh hero ban jain gey! ya pagal kuttay hain inko lagam dayna zarori hai! aur kuttay Pakistan keh nai amrika keh hainhe did right you cant have revolution without civil war , our establishment was ready to fire at people thats why it was called off.
Try them bro. Especially in a few months time when salaries are not being paid and food is scarce.
He completely failed in punjab, his leaders failed to bring people on the streets, most of the MNAs MPAs from punjab were hiding in KPK due to fear of arrestWhat you are saying, is close to impossible. Pakistani people don't have guts for revolution. IK is following the right path.
he didnt failed was it a civil war , it was a protest call, if it was civil war then you can talk like that.He completely failed in punjab, his leaders failed to bring people on the streets, most of the MNAs MPAs from punjab were hiding in KPK due to fear of arrest
on the other hand he managed to bring 400k people in Islamabad from KPK because he was leading from there, he should change his strategy and lead the march from lahore rather then KPK because KPK people are brave ans they can eliminate all hurdles on the way to Islamabad
He completely failed in punjab, his leaders failed to bring people on the streets, most of the MNAs MPAs from punjab were hiding in KPK due to fear of arrest
on the other hand he managed to bring 400k people in Islamabad from KPK because he was leading from there, he should change his strategy and lead the march from lahore rather then KPK because KPK people are brave ans they can eliminate all hurdles on the way to Islamabad
He has no dealKhan sab, we know you're a honest man.
But, please know, we're not chu***a either.
KPK will follow his call and march towards Islamabad without him , real problem is in punjab, here we dont have any crowd puller leader that can bring the 200k or 300k people to IslamabadI think that the policy of marching from KPK, as far as they have a government there, was correct. If, however, in coming days, a governor rule is imposed on KPK; then the case would be different.
In the last march, comparing KPK and Punjab is not appropriate; since conditions in both the provinces were totally different.