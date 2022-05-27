What's new

No Deal has been made with Establishment: Imran Khan - 6 Days Ultimatum for General Election Remains

Khan sahab, as a long time PTI supporter. I respect your decisions, but revolutionaries don't ask the corrupt system to accept them, they overturn the system and recreate it with laws that serve the people.
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
Khan sahab, as a long time PTI supporter. I respect your decisions, but revolutionaries don't ask the corrupt system to accept them, they overturn the system and recreate it with laws that serve the people.
What you are saying, is close to impossible. Pakistani people don't have guts for revolution. IK is following the right path.
 
SIPRA said:
What you are saying, is close to impossible. Pakistani people don't have guts for revolution. IK is following the right path.
srilankan are more sissy than us and look at them! hum toh phir jahil gawar hain!

sir g IK is a greedy coward jis ko bas kursi chayeh!

Asimzranger said:
he did right you cant have revolution without civil war , our establishment was ready to fire at people thats why it was called off.
issi turhan ya manhoos wardi mafia awaam keh samnay nunga hoga agar ya buzdil in sey deal karay ga toh ya phir jawan shaheed karwa keh hero ban jain gey! ya pagal kuttay hain inko lagam dayna zarori hai! aur kuttay Pakistan keh nai amrika keh hain
 
SIPRA said:
What you are saying, is close to impossible. Pakistani people don't have guts for revolution. IK is following the right path.
He completely failed in punjab, his leaders failed to bring people on the streets, most of the MNAs MPAs from punjab were hiding in KPK due to fear of arrest
on the other hand he managed to bring 400k people in Islamabad from KPK because he was leading from there, he should change his strategy and lead the march from lahore rather then KPK because KPK people are brave ans they can eliminate all hurdles on the way to Islamabad
 
Riz said:
He completely failed in punjab, his leaders failed to bring people on the streets, most of the MNAs MPAs from punjab were hiding in KPK due to fear of arrest
on the other hand he managed to bring 400k people in Islamabad from KPK because he was leading from there, he should change his strategy and lead the march from lahore rather then KPK because KPK people are brave ans they can eliminate all hurdles on the way to Islamabad
he didnt failed was it a civil war , it was a protest call, if it was civil war then you can talk like that.
 
Riz said:
He completely failed in punjab, his leaders failed to bring people on the streets, most of the MNAs MPAs from punjab were hiding in KPK due to fear of arrest
on the other hand he managed to bring 400k people in Islamabad from KPK because he was leading from there, he should change his strategy and lead the march from lahore rather then KPK because KPK people are brave ans they can eliminate all hurdles on the way to Islamabad
I think that the policy of marching from KPK, as far as they have a government there, was correct. If, however, in coming days, a governor rule is imposed on KPK; then the case would be different.

In the last march, comparing KPK and Punjab is not appropriate; since conditions in both the provinces were totally different.
 
SIPRA said:
I think that the policy of marching from KPK, as far as they have a government there, was correct. If, however, in coming days, a governor rule is imposed on KPK; then the case would be different.

In the last march, comparing KPK and Punjab is not appropriate; since conditions in both the provinces were totally different.
KPK will follow his call and march towards Islamabad without him , real problem is in punjab, here we dont have any crowd puller leader that can bring the 200k or 300k people to Islamabad
 

