No conspiracy against imran khan and we don't accept Pakistan's neutrality: Ukrainian ambassador to Pakistan

Acetic Acid
May 10, 2021
We do not accept Pakistan's neutrality. It is tantamount to fueling the conflict.
Hopefully, Pakistan will join the anti-war coalition (against Russia).
The Army Chief of Pakistan took a bold stand.
"No one has hatched any conspiracy against Imran Khan."
Statements by Ukrainian Ambassador Markian Chuchak in a interview on Aaj News
So countries will dictate us on our foreign policy
This is what happens when GHQ runs it's own foreign policy apart from Foreign office undef prime minister
How this guy is praising COAS but dictating us about PM imran Khan stance of neutrality.
