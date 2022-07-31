No conspiracy against imran khan and we don't accept Pakistan's neutrality: Ukrainian ambassador to Pakistan

We do not accept Pakistan's neutrality. It is tantamount to fueling the conflict.Hopefully, Pakistan will join the anti-war coalition (against Russia).The Army Chief of Pakistan took a bold stand."No one has hatched any conspiracy against Imran Khan."Statements by Ukrainian Ambassador Markian Chuchak in a interview on Aaj NewsSo countries will dictate us on our foreign policyThis is what happens when GHQ runs it's own foreign policy apart from Foreign office undef prime ministerHow this guy is praising COAS but dictating us about PM imran Khan stance of neutrality.