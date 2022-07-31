What's new

No conspiracy against imran khan and we don't accept Pakistan's neutrality: Ukrainian ambassador to Pakistan

We do not accept Pakistan's neutrality. It is tantamount to fueling the conflict.
Hopefully, Pakistan will join the anti-war coalition (against Russia).
The Army Chief of Pakistan took a bold stand.
"No one has hatched any conspiracy against Imran Khan."

Statements by Ukrainian Ambassador Markian Chuchak in a interview on Aaj News

So countries will dictate us on our foreign policy
This is what happens when GHQ runs it's own foreign policy apart from Foreign office undef prime minister

How this guy is praising COAS but dictating us about PM imran Khan stance of neutrality.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1553705173184307202

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1553702049342160896

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1553711317151731712
 
Was he asked about his country's stance on Kashmir and Palestine? I am genuinely unaware, as much as I know they were for human rights of Kashmiris in the Past, may be now more so cause of India's position on this conflict?
 
Qismat hi kharab hai PDM+Bajwa co ki. Roz koi na koi new shurli urr jati hai jis se awaam aur zyada galian detey hain.

There can be 3 reasons why BPDM is getting so much negetive public sentiment
1-They are very unlucky.
2-They are extremely stupid.
3-They dont give a damn about Public opinnion.
 
So, now what? This Chuchuk guy says there is no conspiracy, the Pakistani public should say sorry to Bajwa and do tauba?

If there was any ghairat left there should be a strong rebuke saying Pakistan has no interest in this conflict and would not condemn or condone any side. End of story.
 
what is Ukraines stance on Kashmir, Pakistan does not accept their neutrality
 
Elected members of Pakistan will be running the Pakistan soon and then these self appointed crooks will be on the run. Pakistan is for Pakistani's and so called mouth pieces of Pakistan army sold out souls will go through the process of accountability too.
 
Ukraine can have an opinion , however we are neutral

Ukraine can raise their voice with regional players in their own continent
 
