No-confidence vote against PM Imran Khan deemed unconstitutional
ISLAMABAD: The much-awaited vote on a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan was abruptly deemed "unconstitutional" Sunday during what was expected to be a crucial National Assembly session, but was instead wrapped up within minutes of starting.
The session started after a brief delay of over 30 minutes with the recitation of the Holy Quran. Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri chaired it.
