What's new

No Confidence Move linked to Pak in new Bloc of China, Russia, Western powers unleashes forces to sabotage O.I.C moot, taking a stance against west

N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
7,310
8
13,120
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
No Confidence Move linked to Ukraine war, new world’s emergence, Western powers unleashes forces to sabotage O.I.C meeting at Islamabad

By Mashhud Aslam 07-Mar-2022


KARACHI: Western forces including European Union have unleashed combined Opposition giving them the task to topple Imran Khan’s government before March 23 when O.I.C meeting is scheduled at Islamabad.
The no-confidence move against PTI government and sudden flurry in ranks of Opposition to sent PTI government packing are linked to prevent successful meeting of Organization of Islamic Countries (O.I.C). PM Khan in his address to the moot of Muslim nations is likely to convince them to adopt a neutral stance and break away from US and EU lead economic monetary system.

Imran Khan is going to make a number of revelations, expose the designs of USA and Western Powers. Fearless Khan is poised to challenge the imperial forces and ask Muslim countries to shrug off domination by so-called developed countries. He may refer to the destruction of Syria, Palestine, Iraq and other Muslim countries of Arabian Peninsula and need for these countries under destruction to become neutral and join a new world block of neutral states.

Western Powers who during previous three months tried to win over Imran Khan and make him support policies of the West were angered when PM Khan sent a message of “Absolutely Not” to these forces refusing to toe their dictats of not participating in Bejing Olympics, caution rather warning to not to Visit Russia and to announce his support to US and EU lead coalition against Russia.

Imran refused to take any pressure and paid a historic visit to Russia, had a significant three hour long meeting with Russain President Validmir Putin in which far reaching decisions were taken by the leadership of both Russia and Pakistan.

The policy of neutrality persued by Imran Khan was indigestible for western powers who tasked the opposition in Pakistan, earmarked 300 Million US dollars to over throw PTI government. The price for one vote against Imran is said to be around 70-80 Crore rupees. The stakes are high and so the price is also high and many are lured to vote against Imran Khan.

In order to make O.I.C meeting insignificant, the western powers and their local agents have started frenzied meetings, resorting to long marches, bringing in no confidence or resort to some other method as if O.I.C meeting goes well and Pak leaders succeed in exposing ill designs of USA and EU against world peace, a new bloc is likely to emerge. This block may include Asian, Arab, African and even some European countries bringing the USA designs of controlling the world to a total collapse and also ending its war machine which produces, sells, promote use of weapons made in US in poor Muslim countries.

All eyes are now set upon meeting of O.I.C scheduled to be held on March 23 in federal capital hosted by Pakistan government. It may prove to be beginning of a new era, a new world and a new Pakistan with a policy of total independence and neutrality.


In such situation IMRAN KHAN should stay
🤲
.in larger interest of
🇵🇰
🤲
 
Last edited by a moderator:
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
7,310
8
13,120
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
If people connects the dots, this looks plausible and true. Had exactly the same thoughts, in addition to the Brahmos missile landing in Pakistan, trying to veer off the focus of the esatblishment and media, people towards it, the discussion on the missile issue is a testimony to it.

And the more important 'No confidence motion' is not taking the limelight, rather the sinister agenda behind it which is not discussed.




@Trailer23
@HRK
@araz @airomerix @Arsalan @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @BHarwana @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @Bilal Khan 777 @Foxtrot Alpha @ghazi52 @Hodor @Irfan Baloch @Imran Khan @Jango @krash @LeGenD @Side-Winder @SQ8 @waz @Windjammer @dbc @Aamir Hussain @The Eagle @Akh1112 @aliyusuf @AMRAAM @Areesh @ARMalik @Blacklight @Clairvoyant @crankthatskunk @Cookie Monster @Counter-Errorist @crankthatskunk @Dalit @DESERT FIGHTER @Dil Pakistan @Dreamer. @Falcon26 @FuturePAF @graphican @GriffinsRule @Gryphon @GumNaam @Hakikat ve Hikmet @I S I @JamD @Khanivore @khansaheeb @khanasifm @Liquidmetal @loanranger @masterchief_mirza @Maxpane @Metal 0-1 @mirage Battle Commander @Microsoft @mingle @Mrc @mshan44 @Muhammad Omar @NA71 @Nasr @Norwegian @notorious_eagle @Pakistani Fighter @PAKISTANFOREVER @PanzerKiel @Path-Finder @PDFChamp @PWFI @Rafi @Reichsmarschall @Riz @SABRE @Shane @Signalian @Stealth @StormBreaker @Sunny4pak @The Accountant @The Raven @TheTallGuy @Tank131 @Thorough Pro @TOPGUN @Tipu7 @Tps43 @truthfollower @TsAr @Trango Towers @undercover JIX @Viper27 @Vortex @Verve @White and Green with M/S @Yasser76 @Zarvan @ziaulislam @Zulfiqar @PakSword @Super Falcon @Sabretooth @PradoTLC @khail007 @War Thunder @ZedZeeshan @Crystal-Clear
@araz @airomerix @Arsalan @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @Bilal. @Foxtrot Alpha @ghazi52 @Hodor @Irfan Baloch @Imran Khan @Jango @krash @LeGenD @Side-Winder @SQ8 @waz @Windjammer @Aamir Hussain @The Eagle

@Akh1112 @akramishaqkhan @aliyusuf @AMRAAM @Areesh @ARMalik @Clairvoyant @Cookie Monster @Counter-Errorist @crankthatskunk @Dalit @DESERT FIGHTER @Dil Pakistan @Falcon26 @FuturePAF @graphican @GriffinsRule @Gryphon @GumNaam @HRK @Hakikat ve Hikmet @I S I @iLION12345_1 @Khanivore @khansaheeb @Liquidmetal @loanranger @Mangus Ortus Novem @masterchief_mirza @Microsoft @mingle @Mrc @mshan44 @Muhammad Omar @NA71 @Nasr @Nomad40 @Norwegian @notorious_eagle @Pakistani Fighter @PAKISTANFOREVER @Path-Finder
 
Last edited:
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
7,310
8
13,120
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
SIPRA said:
People are not paying much attention to this issue.
Click to expand...


Points to the facts...get people so much engrossed in other issues, like the missile one, and in not thinking about the 'reasons' for the no trust motion, rather on the result of it and the wheeling and dealing, the opposition manoeuvres. Even this chaos serves the purpose of the no trust motion.

Even if did not succeed, the mayhem and chaos will be nothing short of a success of the main agenda. Making the current govt. look weak and vulnerable to China and Russia, Arab countries are also some of the reasons, as PM IK just visited these countries...and Arabs are getting wary of US, ignoring the phone calls of the POTUS, so on and so forth.

It is about a new Bloc, getting away from US and west.
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
7,310
8
13,120
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
shanipisces2002 said:
those robbers
Click to expand...


They never got together for any cause which could have benefited Pakistan, or Islam, like talking about Islamophobia which PM IK talked about at UN.

These people never joined hands to get a bill against corruption, that would have benefited Pakistan, they are one to harm Pakistan, this move is just a mean to a bigger end.

Clearly being 'used' and in connivance with the foreign elements.
 
Last edited:
Ali_Baba

Ali_Baba

SENIOR MEMBER
May 27, 2018
3,554
-1
5,101
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
OIC is a pointless, useless, directionless organisation, a ego driven talking shop that has achieved nothing ever - it cannot even agree on implementing simple economic sanctions on Israel or India for occupying muslim lands...

no one cares about the OIC ... no one!!!
 
HRK

HRK

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 24, 2010
13,277
102
35,217
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
- OIC is just a hype

- Ukraine war is not one of isolated event without historic reason but a catalyst event which will reshape all connected regions and their respective politics.

- We can not stance of IK on Ukraine war as sole reason in our internal politics, it only is a contributing factor among many others.
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
7,310
8
13,120
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
HRK said:
- OIC is just a hype

- Ukraine war is not one of isolated event without historic reason but a catalyst event which will reshape all connected regions and their respective politics.

- We can not stance of IK on Ukraine war as sole reason in our internal politics, it only is a contributing factor among many others.
Click to expand...


OIC at the start was creating the right vibes and the reason it was cut to size by the forces opposing it. The 1974 OIC summit(slightly diff. name earlier) at Lahore, Pakistan, called by Z.A. Bhutto was a big success, and that actually led to the Islamic countries forming a bloc to counter the west hegemony...that resulted in the killing of Shah Faisal, Anwar Sadat, one reason.

dunyanews.tv

On this day in 1974, Lahore hosted the fated leaders of Islamic world

Bhutto, Mujib, Shah Faisal, Sadat, Arafat, Gaddafi; all died unnatural deaths in one way or other
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv

So this forum can be reinvigorated and made useful and a platform for a united stance of the 47 countries. But at the same time any such effort to unite the Islamic world will be resisted, so PM IK is treading a brave but dangerous path.

There are a host of other reasons for the opposition to table a no trust motion against the PM, mentioned in the earlier posts.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 4, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Pakistan to take US into confidence on PM’s Russia visit
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
91
Views
3K
ghazi52
ghazi52
Tomcats
RED ZONE FILES: Trouble with the West
Replies
10
Views
338
Hassan Guy
Hassan Guy
A
Pakistan PM reaches Moscow amid invasion: ‘What a time I have come, so much excitement’
2 3 4
Replies
52
Views
2K
Imad.Khan
Imad.Khan
imadul
If No Confidence succeed, Imran Khan would still be most powerful!!
2 3
Replies
30
Views
1K
AZ1
AZ1
The Eagle
  • Article
Right decision to go ahead with Russia trip, says FM Qureshi
2 3
Replies
35
Views
1K
Wood
Wood

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom