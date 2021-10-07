No-confidence motion against CM Jam Kamal tabled in Balochistan Assembly

CM Jam Kamal’s game has over, says BAP's Chief Organiser.

Jan Muhammad Jamali says he has advised the chief minister to resign one week earlier.

“We have come here to serve and shall till the last day. Kindly carry on your games,” says the CM.

QUETTA: A no-confidence motion against Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has been tabled in the Balochistan Assembly,reported Wednesday.According to the report, BAP spokesperson Abdul Rehman Khetran presented the no-confidence motion before the assembly.Addressing the session, Khetran demanded the release of the five missing lawmakers with immediate effect and said that the assembly has lost its confidence in Kamal."We demand Jam Kamal immediately step down from the post of the chief minister," Khetran said.Prior to the session, Jan Muhammad Jamali, the head of the dissident group within the BAP, had said that he had advised the chief minister to resign one week earlier.Reacting to Jamali’s statement, the Balochistan chief minister said these people have been playing games in the province for a long time.In his tweet, the chief minister said, “Balochistan must be a game for Jan Jamali but not for Jam Kamal.”“We have come here to serve and shall till the last day. Kindly carry on your games,” he added.The no-confidence motion against Balochistan CM Jam Kamal Khan will be presented in the provincial assembly session scheduled to be held at 4pm today.As many as 14 opposition lawmakers, including 11 disgruntled MPAs of BAP and three from allied parties, had submitted a no-confidence motion against the chief minister last month in the Balochistan Assembly.The splinter group in BAP claimed to have secured the support of 40 MPAs in the provincial assembly. On the other hand, CM Jam Kamal Khan, apparently, had the support of 26 lawmakers.Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani, however, Wednesday claimed to have the majority in the House and reiterated that the CM will not resign from his post.He maintained that they will prove their majority on the assembly floor during the voting process.Earlier on October 14, Jam Kamal had refused to step down as the chief minister of Balochistan after he held a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan amid the deepening political crisis in Balochistan.The chief minister, speaking to the media after he met the premier, had said a session of the Balochistan Assembly would be summoned within a day or two for a vote of no-confidence against him.The disgruntled Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) lawmakers had told Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak that they would accept no option other than "minus Jam Kamal" after he asked them to resolve matters amicably.He had added that BAP General-Secretary Manzoor Kakar's letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for appointing Buledi as the party's acting president holds "no legal value", as he rejected the move.Provincial minister Buledi was appointed as the acting president of BAP on October 11, but CM Kamal took back his decision to step down from the office a day after.