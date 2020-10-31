Wonder who these leaders are ? MBS of Saudi Arabia & UAE leaders.

These leaders bet on Trump heavily that they overshadowed US elections outcome, only fools can see self interested make believe results.

No comment: Some world leaders silent on Biden win Several prominent leaders who maintained warm relations with Trump have yet to wish US president-elect congratulations.

No comment from some world leaders on Biden victory?As many world leaders rushed to send President-elect Joe Biden congratulations on his projected US election victory over Donald Trump, others were notable in their silence on Sunday.Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he would not congratulate Biden on his victory until all legal challenges are resolved.KEEP READINGDonald Trump’s statement in full after Joe Biden declared winner‘You’re fired’: Trump on way out – here’s what Twitter users saidJoe Biden acceptance speech: Full transcriptUS ‘Muslim ban’ set to end ‘on day one’ of Biden presidency