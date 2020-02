No, China Didn’t Steal Your Dreams

No, China didn't ruin your country or destroy your future. Blaming China — for everything from the economy to the coronavirus — has become a popular hobby, but it ignores the real history of the last fifty years and the potential for the next century. Stupid decisions, not China, have ruined American infrastructure, education, and economics. Watch this video to find out where those stupid decisions came from, and why Lyndon LaRouche thought U.S. collaboration with China is in America's greatest national interest.