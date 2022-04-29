What's new

No change in India’s approach: MEA on Pakistan

No change in India’s approach: MEA on Pakistan​


No change in India’s approach: MEA on Pakistan

Over a fortnight after Shehbaz Sharif became Pakistan's new prime minister, India stated on Thursday that nothing has changed in its approach.
As expected, nothing will change now because it is now has became our national policy.... Sharif, Imran or any respected PM of Pakistan.

It will not make any difference....

Thanks, Imran khan - you were supportive and allowing india to make changes in kashmir without much noise or any difficulty.
 
Haha you effed up your own foreign policy by inviting China's wrath because of foolish abolition of Art. 370.Now China is breathing down your neck so you cannot threaten Pak seriously.😄😁
 

