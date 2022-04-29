No change in India’s approach: MEA on Pakistan​

No change in India’s approach: MEA on Pakistan Over a fortnight after Shehbaz Sharif became Pakistan's new prime minister, India stated on Thursday that nothing has changed in its approach.

As expected, nothing will change now because it is now has became our national policy.... Sharif, Imran or any respected PM of Pakistan.It will not make any difference....Thanks, Imran khan - you were supportive and allowing india to make changes in kashmir without much noise or any difficulty.