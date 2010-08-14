What's new

No Change in China Stand on Ladakh After Moscow Meet, Say Govt Sources

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
4,806
20
11,594
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Despite China agreeing to de-escalate renewed tensions along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh following a high-level diplomatic meeting in Moscow, India’s understanding remains that the ground situation will remain the same for now.
Senior government sources told News18 that reading between the lines suggests that there is no change in Beijing’s stated position after the over two-and-half-hour-long meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.
Officials said that top leadership has been apprised of the situation after seeing the response from China, and India remains firm that it wants a diplomatic solution of the problem. They said that while India is always committed to maintaining peace and tranquility in the region, it will not compromise on even a single inch of its territory.
At the meeting in Moscow on Thursday night, India and China had agreed on a five-point plan for resolving the prolonged border face-off in Ladakh that included abiding by all existing agreements and protocol on management of the frontier, maintaining peace and tranquility and avoiding any action that could escalate matters.
This was stated in a joint press release issued by India. However, significantly, the statement was not issued by China.
Even as the meeting was held, China's People Liberation Army has increased significantly increased buildup in the the last 48 hours as it looks to move further west of Finger 4. Indian troops are also being deployed in large numbers along the Finger 3 ridgeline on the north bank of Pangong Tso to match the PLA build-up.
China's moves are being seen as as an attempt to wrest the advantage after Indian troops occupied dominating heights on the stretch from the south bank of the lake to Rechin La near Rezang La on August 29-30.
Sources said that Jaishankar told Wang Yi that the recent incidents in eastern Ladakh have inevitably impacted the development of bilateral relations, and therefore, an urgent resolution of the current situation was in the interest of both nations.
However, the Chinese side issued a statement saying that the "Indian side does not consider the bilateral relations to be dependent on the situation at the border".
As per sources, the Indian side expressed its strong concern at the massing of Chinese troops with equipment along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). India stated that the presence of such large concentration of troops was not in accordance with the 1993 and 1996 Agreements. Sources said the Chinese side has not provided a credible explanation for this deployment.
China also still tried to take a position on the current crisis as one where they have been wronged. Their statement said Wang outlined China's stern position on the border situation and said it is imperative that provocations should be stopped, including firing.
However, India confronted China over these allegations. The Indian side said that the provocative behaviour of Chinese frontline troops at numerous incidents of friction along the LAC also showed disregard for bilateral agreements and protocols.

in.news.yahoo.com

Reading Between the Lines: No Change in China Stand on Ladakh After Moscow Meet, Say Govt Sources

Officials said that top leadership has been apprised of the situation after seeing the response from China, and India remains firm that it wants a diplomatic solution of the problem.
in.news.yahoo.com in.news.yahoo.com
 
Last edited:
Dustom999

Dustom999

FULL MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
120
2
168
Country
India
Location
India
China is shocked! By suddenness of the move, by well though out planning of Indian side.
They never thought they will move forward, occupy their claim line and india will not do anything.
Complete waste of chinese money. Masterstroke!
 
Figaro

Figaro

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 17, 2017
4,706
7
8,269
Country
United States
Location
United States
Dustom999 said:
China is shocked! By suddenness of the move, by well though out planning of Indian side.
They never thought they will move forward, occupy their claim line and india will not do anything.
Complete waste of chinese money. Masterstroke!
Click to expand...
Do you think China seriously did not anticipate this move when it occupies 1000 square kilometers of territory? I'm pretty sure they are surprised that the Indians have not yet intruded into Chinese territory and stayed there like Doklam ... I'm pretty sure they were preparing for it. But hey if India occupies heights on its own territory, then it is a win-win.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
4,806
20
11,594
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Dustom999 said:
China is shocked! By suddenness of the move, by well though out planning of Indian side.
Click to expand...
Winter is soon approaching no adequate shelters, hot meals, proper clothings and continuous supply lines will be testing times for the poor sacrificial lambs manning the ridges.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 3, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Zarvan PM Modi’s silence on LAC stand-off is benefiting China. India must change its script Indian Defence Forum 60
beijingwalker China Says No Change in Its Stand on India’s Membership to NSG Central & South Asia 1
ashok321 China says no change in its stand on India's membership to NSG Central & South Asia 11
ashok321 Won't change stand on Kashmir; join OBOR: China to India Central & South Asia 2
beijingwalker China says no change in stand on NSG, Masood Azhar issues Central & South Asia 13
H India backs China stand on climate change World Affairs 0
Justin Joseph Asia is beginning to stand up to China  with US help: Gordon Chang World Affairs 32
crankthatskunk China has a 'bloodlust' and wants to use their new weapons: Gordon Chang Americas 12
Clutch China's Million Volt Energy Super Highway - to be part of Belt and Road (CPEC) - Changing energy forever! CPEC 7
H China made provocative military attempts to change status quo in Pangong Tso Lake: MEA Indian Defence Forum 7

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top