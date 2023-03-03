No casualties in Xinjiang Pamir region from massive Tajikstan-China border earthquake, Earthquake proof new houses built after 2017 earthquake work

A major earthquake flattened a small village in the Chinese Pamir mountains, 3 months later.. ​

No casualties in Xinjiang Pamir region from massive Tajikstan-China border earthquake, Earthquake proof new houses built after 2017 earthquake proved workingAt 5:58 on May 11, 2017, a 5.5-magnitude earthquake occurred in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, Kashgar, Xinjiang. Due to the shallow origin and high intensity, 8 lives were lost in the earthquake, 31 people were injured, and 26,486 people were affected. The houses of farmers and herdsmen Badly damaged.With the financial support of the central government and the help of other counties and cities, by the end of August 2017, all 4,753 post-disaster reconstruction houses built in permafrost in Tashkurgan County were completed.Standard floor space of 83 square meters for each house in this earthquake hit region, all the people in this earthquake hit region moved into the new strong , earthquake resistent modern government houses.In December, reporters revisted a earthquake hit small village and saw the locals live comfortably in those centrally heated government houses, so warm like spring time inside while outside the temperature dropped to below -20 degrees celsius.Flattened old local traditional mud and adobe Tajik houses by 2017 earquake and the the government earthquake resistant new houses