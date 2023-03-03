What's new

No casualties in Xinjiang Pamir region from massive Tajikstan-China border earthquake, Earthquake proof new houses built after 2017 earthquake work

No casualties in Xinjiang Pamir region from massive Tajikstan-China border earthquake, Earthquake proof new houses built after 2017 earthquake proved working

A major earthquake flattened a small village in the Chinese Pamir mountains, 3 months later..

At 5:58 on May 11, 2017, a 5.5-magnitude earthquake occurred in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, Kashgar, Xinjiang. Due to the shallow origin and high intensity, 8 lives were lost in the earthquake, 31 people were injured, and 26,486 people were affected. The houses of farmers and herdsmen Badly damaged.

With the financial support of the central government and the help of other counties and cities, by the end of August 2017, all 4,753 post-disaster reconstruction houses built in permafrost in Tashkurgan County were completed.

Standard floor space of 83 square meters for each house in this earthquake hit region, all the people in this earthquake hit region moved into the new strong , earthquake resistent modern government houses.

In December, reporters revisted a earthquake hit small village and saw the locals live comfortably in those centrally heated government houses, so warm like spring time inside while outside the temperature dropped to below -20 degrees celsius.


Flattened old local traditional mud and adobe Tajik houses by 2017 earquake and the the government earthquake resistant new houses
China learned the lesson from May 11, 2017 Xinjiang Tashkurgan earthquake

May 11, 2017 Tashkurgan earthquake, old photos, Tajik local traditional mud and adobe houses didn't stand a chance
Old Tajik mud houses (old photos) and government built new houses in this region
▲这是过去农牧民住的老房子 The old mud and stone dwelling Tajik herders used to live

▲深圳援建的6.65万套安居富民房让农牧民有了宽敞明亮的新家。 Shenzhen aided 66,500 apartments gave every Tajik herder family a spacious and bright new home.
 
wth is going on ?

@Paitoo @villageidiot etc ..
 
-=virus=- said:
wth is going on ?

@Paitoo @villageidiot etc ..
earth is always shaking, it's just how much the media reports them
 
China seismological bureau: Xinjiang earthquakes become hyper active, 45 earthquakes registered in just one month (from January- Feburary)
45 earthquakes were registered in Xinjiang between January- Feburary in Xinjiang, the strongest was 6.1 degrees Ritcher's scale

_20230210150246-png.915874
 
China "forced" all local Tajiks to move from their traditional mud and stone dwellings to government built earthquake resistant houses hooked with running water, eletricity, natural gas, flush toilets , basic education and medical service and fast internet.

Unrefutable "Cultural Genocide"

调整大小 1129209117_16710264270211n.jpeg

调整大小 1129209117_16710264270071n.jpeg
调整大小 1129209117_16710264270201n.jpeg
调整大小 1129209117_16710264270191n.jpeg

调整大小 0232r120008t91w8aC4FA_Z_1080_808_R5_D.jpg

调整大小 230b170000013dsu70A73_Z_1080_808_R5_D.jpg

调整大小 8ed9f882a80f46ada7d7556558d23a22.jpeg.jpg

调整大小 调整大小 5d246299e4b02d62010fec5b.jpeg
 
-=virus=- said:
wth is going on ?

@Paitoo @villageidiot etc ..
Yeah, earthquake everywhere. The earth is flexing it's muscle.
 
Don't know why central Asian regions traditionally all have mud and stone houses, this region is argubly the most earthquake prone zone on this planet.
 

