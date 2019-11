15 HOURS

China is a strong proponent of cashless transactions. In fact, it's the world's largest cashless marketplace You can pay for almost everything without forking out a dollar note. From groceries to air tickets, the options are limitless.Even begging too, apparently.On November 27, one Fazil Irwan shared his friend's experience of dealing with a rather forward-thinking beggar along the streets of China. His Facebook post has clocked in over 10,000 shares in two days. Rightly so. Look at grandma flexing her QR code like a badge of honor.Technology is a wonderful thing, isn't it?