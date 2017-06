Amid the brewing crisis in the Middle East, the decades-long US-Iranian rivalry continues with full verve. The US legislators and the Trump Administration are on the same page in browbeating Tehran.The 100-member Senate approved sanctions over Iran’s ballistic missiles and its alleged continuation of support for terrorism. The bill which included sanctions on Moscow too (Iran’s ally) was passed with a resounding majority of 98-2.“You (the United States) and your agents are the sources of instability in the Middle East… who created Islamic State? America… America’s claim of fighting against Islamic State is a lie”– Ali KhameneiWhile the executive may raise objections on the move against Moscow, it will not resist twisting Iran. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, while attending a hearing of the State Department Budget, said that the Iran policy is under review and includes regime change as well.While answering a question on Iran’s totalitarianism, Tillerson’s was very unequivocal in his thoughts about Iran.Read more: Tehran attacks: Is the US-Saudi-Israel team getting ahead of Iran? “Well, our Iranian policy is under development. It’s not yet been delivered to the president, but I would tell you that we certainly recognize Iran’s continued destabilizing presence in the region, their payment of foreign fighters, their export of militia forces in Syria, in Iraq, in Yemen, their support for Hezbollah. And we are taking action to respond to Iran’s hegemony. Additional sanctions actions have been put in place against individuals and others.”Much to the chagrin of the US and its allies, Iran is supporting the Assad regime in Syria, Hezbollah’s struggle, Iraq, and the Houthis in Yemen. Iran’s support for these groups is seen as a destabilizing influence on the region.“We and our allies must counter Iran’s aspirations of hegemony in the region,” Tillerson said. The process, it must stress, is already in motion after the Riyadh Summit where President Trump castigated Iran and called upon everyone to cut it to size. In an escalator move, Arab countries severed diplomatic ties with Qatar over its alleged support for terrorism and growing ties with Tehran.Rep. Ted Poe asked Tillerson about U.S. policy towards Iran, including whether the U.S. government would sanction the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and whether the U.S. supported “a philosophy of regime change.”“Do we support a philosophy of regime change, peaceful regime change? There are Iranians in exile all over the world. Some are here. And then there’s Iranians in Iran who don’t support the totalitarian state. So is the U.S. position to leave things as they are or set up a peaceful long-term regime change?” asked Poe.“The U.S. Senate’s move is unquestionably in breach of both the spirit and the letter of the nuclear deal.”– Ali Akbar VelayatiTillerson replied in the affirmative. “As you know, we have designated the Quds [Force]. Our policy towards Iran is to push back on this hegemony, contain their ability to develop obviously nuclear weapons, and to work toward support of those elements inside of Iran that would lead to a peaceful transition of that government. Those elements are there, certainly as we know,” he replied, becoming the first official to talk about regime change in the region.The Iranian government was quick to denounce Tillerson’s remarks. On Thursday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi called Tillerson’s comments “interventionist, in gross violation of the compelling rules of international law, unacceptable, and strongly condemned.”Read more: “The US created ISIS,” says Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei “Since the 1950s, the United States tried to meddle in Iranian affairs by different strategies such as coup d’état, regime change, and military intervention,” said Qasemi. He was alluding to CIA’s Operation Ajax which overthrows Muhammad Mossadegh way back in 1953.