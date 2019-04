Zardari has also gotten bail and so has Nawaz and Shahbaz and many others like them.

You don't need to be a genius to know that the lower Judiciary is heavly compromised.

Most of the Judges have been handpicked and appointed or given many favors by the previous two ruling parties.

He's just another criminal who's gotten bail.



I fail to comprehend the mindset of the people, who question, why did a criminal like Rao ANwar get bail, but don't even bother to ask this same question when the very same courts give bail to bigger criminals like Zardari.

Click to expand...