On the ground, the Chinese are amassing more troops. There are now reports of soldiers from the People's Liberation Army swarming near the Finger 3 area on the north side of the Pangong Lake.

So, on the ground, it’s a mad scramble to occupy vacant hilltops and ridges in a bid to gain an advantage over the enemy.



The situation at the LAC is on a knife-edge.

No Breakthrough, No Climbdown: Despite '5-Point Agreement', India and China Seem Headed Towards a Limited Conflict The situation at the LAC is on a knife-edge. While the leaderships of both countries may not want a war, evidently neither side seems to be able to take the first step towards de-escalation.