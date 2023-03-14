no body talk about gifts given by Gov Of pakistan

while everone talking about tosha khana day night no one in pakistan thinking about gifts given by gov of pakistan our high rank officials armed forces etc to other countries oficials .



tosha khana is not free gift shop these gifts are in return of gifts given by paksitan . its two way traffic for example a prime minister went to visit an country paksitani prime minister also give gifts hosts . or anyone visits paksitan then pakistan also have to give gifts worth millions to them .



so ideally tosha khana gifts must be sale and money deposit to national treasury so it may level the amount pakistan have paid to give gifts to others .





but these politicians have 0 morale values these thugs started looting tosha khana as it was free gift shop ..