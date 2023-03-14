What's new

no body talk about gifts given by Gov Of pakistan

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
67,435
1
138,074
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
while everone talking about tosha khana day night no one in pakistan thinking about gifts given by gov of pakistan our high rank officials armed forces etc to other countries oficials .

tosha khana is not free gift shop these gifts are in return of gifts given by paksitan . its two way traffic for example a prime minister went to visit an country paksitani prime minister also give gifts hosts . or anyone visits paksitan then pakistan also have to give gifts worth millions to them .

so ideally tosha khana gifts must be sale and money deposit to national treasury so it may level the amount pakistan have paid to give gifts to others .


but these politicians have 0 morale values these thugs started looting tosha khana as it was free gift shop ..
 
M

maithil

SENIOR MEMBER
May 21, 2010
3,360
-80
2,042
Country
India
Location
India
Usually gifts exchanged between Leaders of countries are not very costly. Costly gifts are considered a bribe to influence State policy and therefore frowned upon.
 
Last edited:
Darth Vader

Darth Vader

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2011
4,188
3
4,996
Country
Norway
Location
United Kingdom
Imran Khan said:
while everone talking about tosha khana day night no one in pakistan thinking about gifts given by gov of pakistan our high rank officials armed forces etc to other countries oficials .

tosha khana is not free gift shop these gifts are in return of gifts given by paksitan . its two way traffic for example a prime minister went to visit an country paksitani prime minister also give gifts hosts . or anyone visits paksitan then pakistan also have to give gifts worth millions to them .

so ideally tosha khana gifts must be sale and money deposit to national treasury so it may level the amount pakistan have paid to give gifts to others .


but these politicians have 0 morale values these thugs started looting tosha khana as it was free gift shop ..
Click to expand...
I m all for putting the majority of these gifts in a national museum or something which shows the rich history and connection between countries as when you go for selling, bureaucracy and politicians will always try to cheat the system. So better not give them even the chance.

Balochistan is the private hunting ground for Saudi and Arab princes where they come to enjoy and kill endangered birds.

Sadly this happens when you have illiterate gowns in power.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
67,435
1
138,074
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
maithil said:
Usually gifts exchanged between Leaders of countries are not very costly. Costly gifts are considered a bribe to influence State policy and there frowned upon.
Click to expand...
costly of not but question is should its allowed to loot ? its not iron age kingdom . there must e some good system in world .
 
deX

deX

FULL MEMBER
Mar 31, 2021
244
0
276
Country
Pakistan
Location
Sweden
Imran Khan said:
while everone talking about tosha khana day night no one in pakistan thinking about gifts given by gov of pakistan our high rank officials armed forces etc to other countries oficials .

tosha khana is not free gift shop these gifts are in return of gifts given by paksitan . its two way traffic for example a prime minister went to visit an country paksitani prime minister also give gifts hosts . or anyone visits paksitan then pakistan also have to give gifts worth millions to them .

so ideally tosha khana gifts must be sale and money deposit to national treasury so it may level the amount pakistan have paid to give gifts to others .


but these politicians have 0 morale values these thugs started looting tosha khana as it was free gift shop ..
Click to expand...
True

Beneficiary of gifts received = Pakistani elite
Losers in giving gifts out = Awam

Should be auctioned off fairly
 
Darth Vader

Darth Vader

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2011
4,188
3
4,996
Country
Norway
Location
United Kingdom
maithil said:
Usually gifts exchanged between Leaders of countries are not very costly. Costly gifts are considered a bribe to influence State policy and there frowned upon.
Click to expand...
LOL, not in 3rd world countries. Sadly optics doesn't matter but this region is one of the worst offenders
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 4, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM surrenders Rs350m gifts
2
Replies
21
Views
819
khail007
K
V
Govt bans president, PM, others from receiving gifts worth over $300 from Toshakhana
Replies
8
Views
95
Olympus81
O
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ECP to announce disqualification verdict in Toshakhana reference against Imran on Friday
Replies
8
Views
255
newb3e
newb3e
HAIDER
Nawaz declared absconder, Zardari, Gillani indicted in Tosha Khana case
Replies
1
Views
300
Jango
Jango
HAIDER
Disclosure of Toshakhana gifts can be ‘potentially damaging’ for Pakistan’s foreign relations, govt tells LHC
Replies
3
Views
285
villageidiot
V

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom