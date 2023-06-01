No Bloody Civilian is Eligible in Pakistan

What's new

PhoneWorld

Maj General Hafeez Takes Charge as the new PTA Chairman
Usama AnjumLast Updated: May 31, 2023
hafeez

Major General Hafeez ur Rehman (retd) has recently taken charge as the Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). The federal government appointed Rehman as the Chairman of PTA, following his previous role as a Member (Administration) of the authority. Furthermore, it is pertinent to mention here that the chairman holds the MP-1 pay scale.

What do we expect from the new Chairman?

We certainly expect that the new chairman will take the national telecom institution to new heights by playing a vital role in bringing all the latest technologies and infrastructure, particularly 5G. Furthermore, the existing networks also require improvement and it must be the top priority of the chairman after taking charge.

Professional background of the new Chairman:

With a distinguished career spanning over 37 years, Rehman is an experienced technology professional with expertise in national security, ICT development, spectrum management, digital transformation, cyber security, and policy-making. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Telecom Engineering and a Master’s degree in War Studies from the National Defence University (NDU), Islamabad.

Throughout his career, Rehman has held prominent leadership positions, focusing on ICT strategy and transformation. His extensive experience includes the deployment of advanced telecom infrastructure, network redundancy, and efficiency enhancement, fiberization, management of Right of Way (RoW), and design and architecture of data centers.

Furthermore, Rehman has also served in significant roles with the United Nations (UN) in member countries. His diverse background and expertise make him well-suited to lead the PTA in its mission to regulate and promote the telecommunications sector in Pakistan.

