No benefit of long march unless resignations are submitted, says Fazl ahead of PDM meeting

Reports floating around that Nawaz has put the decision of resignations of PMLN legislators in the hands of Fazl-ur-Rehman.



In addition, some PDM mouthpieces have basically stopped even mentioning the PPP (PPP isn't going to resign - they have too much to lose in Sindh and the Senate).



If Mullah Diesel decides to pull the trigger on resignations, Nawaz & the PMLN are going to be relegated to the dustbin of history for the foreseeable future, and Zardari will have shown once again how shrewd of a politician he is, compromising & retreating where necessary in order to survive.