No Bangladeshi university could even make to the list of 1000 in the world university rankings

Out of the total 100 points in the study, Dhaka University got only 7.6.

03 Sep, 2020No higher education institution in Bangladesh has been included in the list of 1000 universities of the world in the ranking of Times Higher Education, a UK-based research journal.In this ranking of more than 1500 universities from 93 countries of the world, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Dhaka University are in the next list of 1000 from Bangladesh. There is no other university in the country in the top 1500. Last Wednesday, the magazine published 'The World University Rankings 2021' on their website. Oxford University is ranked at the top of more than 1,500 universities in terms of quality of education, international outlook, research and assessment of knowledge transfer.Oxford University in the United Kingdom, which has been at number one for the last 4 years, is still at the top of the list. The top five are Stamford University in the United States, Harvard University, the California Institute of Technology and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.The United States universities are at the top of this list of Time Higher Education. Six of the top 10 universities and the other two are from the UK.In this context, Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Md. "I don't think it's possible to change global parameters overnight," Akhtaruzzaman said. However, we have already taken several steps to take the research sector forward.