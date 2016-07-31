What's new

No Bangladeshi university could even make to the list of 1000 in the world university rankings

03 Sep, 2020

No higher education institution in Bangladesh has been included in the list of 1000 universities of the world in the ranking of Times Higher Education, a UK-based research journal.

In this ranking of more than 1500 universities from 93 countries of the world, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Dhaka University are in the next list of 1000 from Bangladesh. There is no other university in the country in the top 1500. Last Wednesday, the magazine published 'The World University Rankings 2021' on their website. Oxford University is ranked at the top of more than 1,500 universities in terms of quality of education, international outlook, research and assessment of knowledge transfer.
In 2016, the position of Dhaka University in this ranking was between 701 to 800. In 2016, it went back to 1000. Then in 2019 and 2020, no university in Bangladesh could enter the list.

Oxford University in the United Kingdom, which has been at number one for the last 4 years, is still at the top of the list. The top five are Stamford University in the United States, Harvard University, the California Institute of Technology and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.The United States universities are at the top of this list of Time Higher Education. Six of the top 10 universities and the other two are from the UK.

This ranking has been done in five indices in total. These are Teaching, Research, Site, Industry Income and International Outlook. Of these, Dhaka University is in the worst position in the research index. Out of the total 100 points in the study, Dhaka University got only 7.6.
In this context, Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Md. "I don't think it's possible to change global parameters overnight," Akhtaruzzaman said. However, we have already taken several steps to take the research sector forward.

বিডিটুডে.নেট:সেরা এক হাজার বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের তালিকায় নেই বাংলাদেশের একটিও

যুক্তরাজ্যভিত্তিক গবেষণা সাময়িকী টাইমস হায়ার এডুকেশনের করা র‍্যাংকিংয়ে বিশ্বের ১০০০ বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের তালিকায় স্থান হয়নি বাংলাদেশের কোনও উচ্চ শিক্ষা প্রতিষ্ঠানের। বিশ্বের ৯৩টি দেশের
