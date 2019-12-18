No, Bangladesh hasn't become richer than India

The latest report on World Economic Outlook by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) published in October 2021 has created a lot of noise both in Bangladesh and India. To recap, , the lender forecast that Bangladesh's per capita GDP would accelerate to $2,138 this year, and India's to $2,116. And Bangladesh will continue outrunning India for the next five years as well.



Reactions to these estimates have been divergent in both the countries. In Bangladesh, the government is understandably happy and proud of this accomplishment. Some analysists have credited the government for its efforts while many others have suggested it should do better by addressing existing challenges.



In India, a number of media outlets have lauded Bangladesh's achievement and suggested the Indian policymakers reflect on what went wrong in India and what worked for Bangladesh. Indian opposition political party saw it as the failure of the current Modi government. Many have blamed the weak management of Covid-19 which had a negative impact on the Indian economy.





However, says people need to be more guarded in reaching conclusions on whether Bangladesh has become richer than India in terms of income per capita. First, using GDP as an indication of achievement has been criticised by economists for long. The very method of calculating GDP is flawed and it fails to show the real health of the economy. Second, comparing nominal GDP of one country with another is not correct. One dollar does not have the same value across countries. For example, one dollar in Bangladesh will not buy the same amount of goods and services in another country. The cost of living varies from country to country. That is why GDP based on purchasing power parity (PPP) is used while making GDP comparisons among countries,







"The answer is yes if you compare GDP per capita in current US dollars as reported in the IMF's report."



"The conclusion will be very different when you compare nominal GDP per capita in US dollars adjusted for differences in purchasing power of national currencies."



Purchasing Power Parity (PPP)-based GDP is calculated by dividing nominal GDP by the PPP exchange rate. The latter reflects the purchasing power of the national currency relative to that of the US dollar in the US.



Bangladesh's PPP exchange rate is Tk 33 per USD in 2021 compared to India's 22 rupees. This means it takes Tk 33 to buy in Bangladesh what one American greenback can fetch in the US.



The same basket costs 22 rupees in India. Thus, the purchasing power of the Indian currency is 33 per cent higher than the purchasing power of the taka.



Citing IMF's report, Hussain said based on the PPP exchange rates, per capita GDP in India in 2021 is $7,319, which is 27 per cent higher than Bangladesh's $5,733.



India's per capita GDP in PPP dollars is projected to rise to $10,866 and Bangladesh's to $ 8,859 by 2026.



On average, Indian per capita income would still be 22.6 per cent higher than Bangladesh.