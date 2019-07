Was it personal or employer provided?





Most likely it was company provided.





Okay he installed an unauthorized program on his employer provided laptop. Depending upon his security permissions, whatever was on the laptop AND whatever that laptop was connected to could be compromised. It totally depends what he was having access to.





Wrong, it simply depends upon what he had access to. AND what was un-secure in the company infrastructure. Once someone has a program running on a computer inside a corp-network, he can do whatever this engineer could and then some more because he might discover weaknesses in existing infra.

Click to expand...