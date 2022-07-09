What's new

No assassination, no coup, no money and military control. It's time to praise Chinese government

kankan326

kankan326

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 7, 2011
4,068
-16
10,097
Country
China
Location
China
Among all Asian governments:

Military governments: S.Korea(once), Taiwan(once), Indonesia(once), Thailand, Myanmar
Clan politics: Japan, Philippines, India, Singapore, most Central Asian countries.
King and religious governments: N. Korea, Thailand, Brunei, some Middle East countries.
Political and business collusion governments: Almost all Asian countries except China and North Korea. Most obvious ones among them are: Japan, S.Korea. Taiwan. Russia.

Countries/regions that political leaders were assassinated within 50 years: Japan, South Korea, India, Pakistan, Philippines, Taiwan(injured),
Countries/regions that experienced coups within 50 years: South Korea, Pakistan, Philippines, Thailand, Myanmar, Indonesia, Iran, Syria and many Middle East and Central Asian countries.

In comparation, today's Chinese government:

Has peaceful power delivery tradition. No coup. No assassination. No violence. No military interference.
Immune from capital influence. Richest men in China(e.g Jack Ma) have zero political influence and are closely monitored by government.
Strong error correction ability.
Far sighted economic policies an plans maker. Thank to that, China performs well in almost all newest industries.
Cares about ordinary people's feeling and interest.

Before 1949, Just like other Asian countries, political assassinations and coups were most common things in China. The CCP changed everything. You gotta admire CCP made China so exceptional among all Asian countries. Considering China is such a big country with No.1 population and has a long history full of bloody and violent politics, it's a miracle for all the changes CCP made in relatively short time.


The+Xi’an+Incident+&+United+Front.jpg

b511-fynstfh7026471.jpg
 
kankan326

kankan326

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 7, 2011
4,068
-16
10,097
Country
China
Location
China
zhxy said:
Mao started the cultural revolution, bringing down Liu ShaoQi and Lin Biao wanted to kill Mao ZeDong.

The biggest difference is that Mao succeeds and Liu fails.
Click to expand...
Which are not coups. Mao was still China's leader by then. And Liu Shaoqi was not directly killed by Mao.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Viet
Japan to enable fighter jet and missile exports to 12 nations
2 3
Replies
30
Views
1K
SecularNationalist
SecularNationalist
beijingwalker
Japan's Okinawa urges government to reduce China tensions
Replies
0
Views
213
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
H
Biden makes $150m commitment to Asean leaders
2
Replies
25
Views
870
Daniel808
Daniel808
beijingwalker
Japan approves 5 years more funding for U.S. military presence as China, Russia and North Korea threats loom large
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
119
Views
3K
thewayoftheworld
T
Indos
‘We Are on Our Side’: Across Asia, a Mixed Reaction to Ukraine War (Washington Post)
Replies
11
Views
568
Menthol
Menthol

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom