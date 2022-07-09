No assassination, no coup, no money and military control. It's time to praise Chinese government

Among all Asian governments:Military governments: S.Korea(once), Taiwan(once), Indonesia(once), Thailand, MyanmarClan politics: Japan, Philippines, India, Singapore, most Central Asian countries.King and religious governments: N. Korea, Thailand, Brunei, some Middle East countries.Political and business collusion governments: Almost all Asian countries except China and North Korea. Most obvious ones among them are: Japan, S.Korea. Taiwan. Russia.Countries/regions that political leaders were assassinated within 50 years: Japan, South Korea, India, Pakistan, Philippines, Taiwan(injured),Countries/regions that experienced coups within 50 years: South Korea, Pakistan, Philippines, Thailand, Myanmar, Indonesia, Iran, Syria and many Middle East and Central Asian countries.In comparation, today's Chinese government:Has peaceful power delivery tradition. No coup. No assassination. No violence. No military interference.Immune from capital influence. Richest men in China(e.g Jack Ma) have zero political influence and are closely monitored by government.Strong error correction ability.Far sighted economic policies an plans maker. Thank to that, China performs well in almost all newest industries.Cares about ordinary people's feeling and interest.Before 1949, Just like other Asian countries, political assassinations and coups were most common things in China. The CCP changed everything. You gotta admire CCP made China so exceptional among all Asian countries. Considering China is such a big country with No.1 population and has a long history full of bloody and violent politics, it's a miracle for all the changes CCP made in relatively short time.