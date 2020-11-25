What's new

No airtime will be available for opposition on PTV: Naeem Bukhari

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

FULL MEMBER
Jan 21, 2015
406
-6
273
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Newly appointed chairman of Pakistan Television Naeem Bukhari has hinted at ‘blackout’ of the opposition on PTV.


When a reporter asked the new chairman outside the Supreme Court building if the opposition would be given equal airtime on PTV, Mr Bukhari replied: “Not at all.”


He said PTV was the state-run organisation and it would only represent the stance of the government.


“Only government?” asked the reporter.


“Yes, only government,” Mr Bukhari said.


On Monday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting notified Mr Bukhari as chairman of PTV. Mr Bukhari has a vast experience of doing programmes on television.


During the previous PML-N regime, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf insisted on giving equal coverage to the opposition on PTV and even held a press conference at the Press Information Department.


Interestingly, the PTI manifesto promises to transform PTV on the lines of BBC.


www.dawn.com

Bukhari hints at ‘blackout’ of opposition on PTV

Says PTV is a state-run organisation and it will only represent the stance of the government.
www.dawn.com
Lawyer of such a stature also confusing "state" with "government". That's the confusion most of us have. Never expected from him. Doesn't he understand that PTV is a state organisation not a party political tool for the sitting government?
 
Last edited:
darksider

darksider

FULL MEMBER
May 13, 2014
1,719
1
2,220
Country
Pakistan
Location
Bahrain
Opposition have enough air time for thier lies on private channels.they even have journalists on payroll.why they need ptv which no body watch?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom