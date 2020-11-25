No airtime will be available for opposition on PTV: Naeem Bukhari

Pakistan Television Naeem Bukhari has hinted at ‘blackout’ of the opposition on PTV.





When a reporter asked the new chairman outside the Supreme Court building if the opposition would be given equal airtime on PTV, Mr Bukhari replied: “Not at all.”





He said PTV was the state-run organisation and it would only represent the stance of the government.





“Only government?” asked the reporter.





“Yes, only government,” Mr Bukhari said.





On Monday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting PTV. Mr Bukhari has a vast experience of doing programmes on television.





During the previous PML-N regime, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf insisted on giving equal coverage to the opposition on PTV and even held a press conference at the Press Information Department.





Interestingly, the PTI manifesto promises to transform PTV on the lines of BBC. Newly appointed chairman ofNaeem Bukhari has hinted at ‘blackout’ of the opposition onWhen a reporter asked the new chairman outside the Supreme Court building if the opposition would be given equal airtime on, Mr Bukhari replied: “Not at all.”He saidwas the state-run organisation and it would only represent the stance of the government.“Only government?” asked the reporter.“Yes, only government,” Mr Bukhari said.On Monday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting notified Mr Bukhari as chairman of. Mr Bukhari has a vast experience of doing programmes on television.During the previous PML-N regime, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf insisted on giving equal coverage to the opposition onand even held a press conference at the Press Information Department.Interestingly, the PTI manifesto promises to transformon the lines of

Bukhari hints at ‘blackout’ of opposition on PTV Says PTV is a state-run organisation and it will only represent the stance of the government.

Lawyer of such a stature also confusing "state" with "government". That's the confusion most of us have. Never expected from him. Doesn't he understand that PTV is a state organisation not a party political tool for the sitting government?