Afghan government needs to somehow end the war, rebuild the country and create jobs so that these jobless people stop working as mercenaries for various parties. They also have a huge opium industry. Real opium and and religious opium are working hands in hands in a country which is simply a lethal combination. A zero sum game is not an option for the Afghan government, they must end the war now with whatever compromises it may require. Excuses will not help them getting out of the living hell.

Click to expand...