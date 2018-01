Everytime there is pressure on Pakistan, government give some leverage to India on its stance hoping to appease them. Bad strategy... over time Pakistan has almost converted Indian lies into an "acceptable truth".



And there is even a worse angle to it now... Now Pakistan thinks that in order to appease Americans, you have to appease Indians. Deep inside you've accepted that India is American prostitute and in order to appease USA, you have to put oil on their bi*ch ! Bad strategy one more time.

