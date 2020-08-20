Nishan-e-Haider: Tales of Sacrifices

GlobalVillageSpace
The struggle for Pakistan inflicted severe economic and human devastation, which made survival for the fledgling country a daunting challenge. For Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, however, the biggest asset was freedom and he believed that with unity, faith, and discipline Pakistan would eventually emerge as one of the greatest countries in the world.
Looking back in history, there are shining examples of courage and bravery from men who have sacrificed their lives for their country and kept Jinnah’s dream alive. The brightest of them have been awarded the famed Nishan-e-Haider. Nishan-e-Haider, which translates to ‘Emblem of the Lion’, is the highest military award of Pakistan.
‘Haider’ was the title given to Hazrat Ali who was the fourth caliph of Islam and cousin of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) so this award also honors the memory of one of the greatest servants of Islam who the Prophet (PBUH) referred to as the ‘Lion of God’.
The award was enacted in 1947 to pay tribute to those who acted fearlessly under high-risk situations and has only been awarded to eleven individuals. Not surprisingly, it has only been awarded posthumously which makes it a unique gallantry award.
