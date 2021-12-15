Nisar’s audio leak ‘doctored’ | The Express Tribune US-based company reveals that the clip was generated from at least two different sources

On the initiative of a local media company, Primeau Forensics, a US company carried out forensic audit of the alleged audio clip of Nisar.It may be recalled that a journalist on his blog had posted an audio clip and claimed that the ex-chief justice was influencing and instructing some other member of the judiciary to get former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter convicted.Their experience in audio, video, and image forensic lab helped in deciphering the content into meaningful data by providing expert reports that are both easy to understand and are court-friendly.