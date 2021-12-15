What's new

Nisar’s audio leak ‘doctored

TheDarkKnight

TheDarkKnight

FULL MEMBER
Jun 2, 2012
1,450
3
2,131
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
The grand scheme of the PML (N) to discredit former chief justice Saqib Nisar through an audio clip leak seems to have fallen flat on its face, when a forensic audit on the audio clip revealed that it was doctored.

On the initiative of a local media company, Primeau Forensics, a US company carried out forensic audit of the alleged audio clip of Nisar.

The company revealed that the clip was generated from at least two different sources as there were two different reverberations indicating that the first portion of the audio in question was likely recorded in a different environment than the second portion.


It may be recalled that a journalist on his blog had posted an audio clip and claimed that the ex-chief justice was influencing and instructing some other member of the judiciary to get former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter convicted.

The company previously has processed over 5,000 audio, video, and image forensic investigations and provided expert testimony in over 500 cases in local, state, and federal courts in the USA.

Their experience in audio, video, and image forensic lab helped in deciphering the content into meaningful data by providing expert reports that are both easy to understand and are court-friendly.

tribune.com.pk

Nisar’s audio leak ‘doctored’ | The Express Tribune

US-based company reveals that the clip was generated from at least two different sources
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

@Chak Bamu @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Jungibaaz @Desprado
.
 
Last edited:
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
69,554
78
111,388
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
A paragraph to understand our politicians tactics.....
from Editorial ..

Disinformation and Hybrid Warfare

by The Frontier Post

"" Currently, disinformation, fake news and propaganda are the major tools of hybrid warfare while social media is the easily available platform of its dissemination to discredit and defeat the enemy or exploitation of masses against the elected governments across the world. During the past, America had successfully waged a war against Iraq on the false accusations of weapons of mass destruction (WMD), while India and Israel defamed the rightful freedom movements of Kashmiri Muslims and Palestinians respectively in the name of terrorism, whereas Russia, China, Egypt, India and several other countries have been spending millions of dollars to influence the public opinion through dissemination of specific information or spread of disinformation against their rivals at home and abroad. Realistically, disinformation is a serious threat to national unity and global security however it can be nullified through restoration of public belief in state media, provision of truth and timely counter narrative."""
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom