Nisar’s audio leak ‘doctored

The grand scheme of the PML (N) to discredit former chief justice Saqib Nisar through an audio clip leak seems to have fallen flat on its face, when a forensic audit on the audio clip revealed that it was doctored.
On the initiative of a local media company, Primeau Forensics, a US company carried out forensic audit of the alleged audio clip of Nisar.
The company revealed that the clip was generated from at least two different sources as there were two different reverberations indicating that the first portion of the audio in question was likely recorded in a different environment than the second portion.
It may be recalled that a journalist on his blog had posted an audio clip and claimed that the ex-chief justice was influencing and instructing some other member of the judiciary to get former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter convicted.
The company previously has processed over 5,000 audio, video, and image forensic investigations and provided expert testimony in over 500 cases in local, state, and federal courts in the USA.
Their experience in audio, video, and image forensic lab helped in deciphering the content into meaningful data by providing expert reports that are both easy to understand and are court-friendly.
.
