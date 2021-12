Nisar’s audio leak ‘doctored

from A paragraph to understand our politicians tactics.....from Editorial ..

Disinformation and Hybrid Warfare

by The Frontier Post "" Currently, disinformation, fake news and propaganda are the major tools of hybrid warfare while social media is the easily available platform of its dissemination to discredit and defeat the enemy or exploitation of masses against the elected governments across the world. During the past, America had successfully waged a war against Iraq on the false accusations of weapons of mass destruction (WMD), while India and Israel defamed the rightful freedom movements of Kashmiri Muslims and Palestinians respectively in the name of terrorism, whereas Russia, China, Egypt, India and several other countries have been spending millions of dollars to influence the public opinion through dissemination of specific information or spread of disinformation against their rivals at home and abroad. Realistically, disinformation is a serious threat to national unity and global security however it can be nullified through restoration of public belief in state media, provision of truth and timely counter narrative."""