Nisar Khoro wins: another era of destruction begins

This guy was the one who sold all sorts of jobs to the people who even didn't know the alphabet completely. This destroyed overall Sindh from within. Now he is back.

I will congratulate dear Sindhis, you nailed it again. And on others' behalf, I can only say Inna lillah on this occasion.



One misconception by Sindhis: by bringing PPP we checkmate all outsiders.

Answer: Pathans don't need any political support. They are doing just fine without jobs. Punjabis are progressing in every walk of life, whatsoever. Urdu speakers who were the main target of PPPs politics are leaving the country at an unprecedented rate and doing perfectly fine in foreign countries.

So whatever Sindhis are doing through PPP, they are doing to themselves and to Sindh. The Sindhi language will anyway vanish and Sindhi culture will anyway die. Then why fight for something that will anyway parish? Better form policies like Punjab or kpk, and open up for progress.

Just a piece of sincere advice.