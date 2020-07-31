Quantum Computing | Surgery NIS 1.25 billion: What does the new quantum computer program mean? The Committee for the Advancement of the National Quantum Project will ask the government for a budget of NIS 1.25 billion for five years • The goal: not to miss one of the expected revolutions in the technological world • Israel will not develop a quantum computer, but will focus on relevant applications Uri Berkowitz 12/02/2019 A component in Google's quantum computer. / Photo: Reuters A component in Google's quantum computer. / Photo: Reuters Two weeks after it was revealed that the government may invest NIS 1-2 billion in promoting artificial intelligence technologies, it was revealed that the government has already approved an investment in promoting another national technological project - the quantum project. According to the committee's report, which discussed the issue and completed its work many months ago, the state will invest NIS 1.25 billion in the promotion of quantum technologies over a five-year period, after the committee began working on an investment of only NIS 300 million. The change in budget was due to the fact that while the 300 million budget was intended for academia only, the committee finally worked to formulate a national plan that should help promote quantum technologies for all parts of the local ecosystem, senior sources close to the matter told Globes. So far the publication of the plan has been delayed due to waiting for its approval in the new government. The national quantum project is designed to prepare Israel for the next revolution in the world of computing. This is not about quantum computer development - the size of the investment in quantum computer development is estimated at billions of dollars and the few entities operating in countries such as China and the US and giant companies like Chinese Alibaba, Google and IBM have recently been controversial over Google advertising. So-called "quantum superiority", which means that the quantum computer it developed was able to perform a computational task that no ordinary computer can perform.In Israel, there are plans to focus on investing in advances in quantum science and innovative technological applications based on them. Among the outstanding capabilities that will be made possible thanks to quantum science are advanced encryption capabilities, along with the ability to break the encryption done with existing technologies and perform complex simulations that are currently not possible - even on the fastest supercomputers. These simulations can be used in scientific and financial forecasting, and in new materials engineering. Another area is quantum sensors, for example the development of sensors that are supposed to offer faster and more accurate performance than GPS technology. More on Globes Tech The historic hearing at the congress of technology giants CEOs Surprise in Apple reports: Contrary to forecasts and despite the corona, revenues rose by 11% HERE Mobility activity in Israel closes: 200 employees will be laid off Will the Arrangements Act take the world of local P2P forward? The committee's report states that "at the end of the extensive work that has been done, the committee's conclusion on this issue is unequivocal: there is a critical need to initiate a national program for research and development in quantum science and technologies. "A national program in the field of quantum science and technology is essential for the resilience of the State of Israel and will contribute to deepening academic research, expanding the industrial base, creating significant economic opportunities, and dramatically advancing Israeli security capabilities." The report warns that "Alternatively, if no significant investments are made at the national plan level, which will bring Israel to a leading capability in certain areas vis-à-vis other countries, the State of Israel will not be able to continue technologically advancing, both as a country to meet its needs and goals. ". Back to the committee's conclusions, it recommends advancing and targeting human capital by recruiting faculty, building academic curricula, establishing research labs, attracting researchers from abroad, providing scholarships and more; purchasing "cloud time" for use in quantum processors; developing national hardware infrastructure For quantum computing, both in academia and in a dedicated applied R&D center to be established for this purpose. The committee also recommends expanding systemic development and research in the field of quantum communications and accelerating key projects in industry and security in the field of quantum sensing; Encouraging the entry of new industries into the fields of sensing, communications, materials, quantum computing and supporting the establishment of a quantum component infrastructure that will serve the industry; Establishing a common hardware infrastructure in academia that will serve a number of different fields and research groups; Investment in establishing international collaborations. As for the bodies that will lead the promotion of the national quantum project, the committee recommends establishing a steering committee that will be responsible for a systemic view of the national issue and which will be composed of partner bodies in TLM. , Whose role will be to recommend the topics and directions of the research. In addition, it was recommended to establish a "small operational body headed by the program director who regularly monitors the program's activities in the various bodies." The country understands that there is an urgency With the approval of the plan, Israel will join a small number of countries that operate national programs in the field. The committee's report included a review of countries that have initiated national projects in the field, according to which the following countries are expected to invest billions of dollars in the coming years in the following areas: China is expected to invest $ 2.4 billion, the United States will invest $ 1.6 billion, the EU will invest $ 1.1 billion. Jump three times), Canada will invest $ 1 billion, Germany will invest $ 780 million, England will invest about $ 358 million, Japan will invest $ 300 million, Australia will invest $ 280 million and Singapore will invest $ 78 million.The report further states that "alongside national programs There are a number of parallel and classified efforts in the world to develop applications related to national security. "Like Israel, most of these countries will invest the said amounts in five-year plans. The effort to leverage Israel's existing capabilities in the field, in order to become a leading country, began in the middle of last year with the establishment of two bodies. The main body that worked on the subject is the TLM Forum - a forum for national infrastructure for research and development that operates within the National Academy of Sciences. And budgeting of the Higher Education System (WAT), and the Ministry of Defense's Development and Technological Infrastructure Development (Mapat) Research Administration. The second body was a subcommittee that operated within the framework of the government committees for the advancement of the field of artificial intelligence, headed by Prof. Maj. Gen. (Res.) Yitzhak Ben-Israel. Within these government committees there was also a quantum committee, also headed by Berry, which was specifically responsible for the issue of technological infrastructure. Arena Berry / Photo: Eyal Yitzhar Arena Berry / Photo: Eyal Yitzhar Initiatives in the field have begun At the same time, due to the importance attached to the subject and the urgency to promote it, initiatives related to the advancement of quantum technologies have already begun. At the beginning of September, the Innovation Authority and Mapat launched the first "Egged" of its kind in Israel, in which companies and academic bodies partner in order to encourage collaborations in the field. These collaborations are intended to enable knowledge infrastructure development in the field. Ariel, Ben-Gurion, Bar-Ilan and Hebrew Universities, IAI, Rafael and its subsidiary, which develops atomic clocks, Acubit. "The entire technological future turns in the direction of quantum - an area in which each company has operated independently so far. With the establishment of the new association, we will all have a guiding hand on the part of the state. Each company and body will maintain their unique activities and developments In generic knowledge related to the subject, "he said at the time in a conversation with" Globes "Rosh https://www.globes.co.il/news/article.aspx?did=1001309262