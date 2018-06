Hi!DRDO's annual report has just been published and it contains wealth of information on various systems except strategic ones. For instance DRDO's report has this to say about Nirbhay and indigenous turbofan:Analyzing, open source report on Nirbhay we see that Nirbhay has a potential to reach beyond 1600kms. This is because in recent HATs, Manik micro turbofan could run for 2hrs continuously at max load conditions. Now since both Manik and Russian Saturn 36MT are in 450kgf class and similar SFC, one would expect similar ranges. Now extrapolating, the fact that last trial lasted for 50mins and Nirbhay could cover ~700kms, with the indigenous Manik, they should be able to cover a range of more than 1600kms. One must also bear in mind that the Nirbhay was flying very low <200m in it's last flight in certain sections of the mission. If however, the missile flies all high at 8km altitude, then range can further be increased to 2000kms!In my opinion, even a 1600kms range for Nirbhay is more than enough for India's current needs. It surpasses the capabilities of Pakistan's Babur in range criteria.