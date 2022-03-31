Niqabi Muslim BJP leader harrassed by own Muslim family

I agree
An exodus is inbound
There won't be a exodus, not outside India anyway
It will be a internal partition across India
The best way to do it is to create vast areas of Muslim majority which would essentially be areas/states/countries within India
Hindus would naturally move out, Indian Muslims would move in
Kashmir, Parts of Up, Bengal, Kerala etc all are options
But more likely is going forward you will see Muslim and Hindus districts divide across India
And both communities will have hatred and distrust and form their own economic areas
It's been a long time coming but now you see it actually happening before you