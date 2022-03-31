What's new

Niqabi Muslim BJP leader harrassed by own Muslim family

hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
17,637
-20
25,463
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
All India is dividing

India is a incredibly communal place where people hate each other

Indian Muslims are beginning to wake up, and see the reality of how much of a enemy Hindus and India is/are


Partition is happening within India as we speak
 
AlbastiLeGrand

AlbastiLeGrand

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 24, 2022
53
0
44
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
I agree
An exodus is inbound
hussain0216 said:
All India is dividing

India is a incredibly communal place where people hate each other

Indian Muslims are beginning to wake up, and see the reality of how much of a enemy Hindus and India is/are


Partition is happening within India as we speak
Click to expand...
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
17,637
-20
25,463
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
AlbastiLeGrand said:
I agree
An exodus is inbound
Click to expand...

There won't be a exodus, not outside India anyway

It will be a internal partition across India


The best way to do it is to create vast areas of Muslim majority which would essentially be areas/states/countries within India

Hindus would naturally move out, Indian Muslims would move in

Kashmir, Parts of Up, Bengal, Kerala etc all are options



But more likely is going forward you will see Muslim and Hindus districts divide across India


And both communities will have hatred and distrust and form their own economic areas




It's been a long time coming but now you see it actually happening before you
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Clutch
India has turned Muslims into a 'persecuted minority': Noam Chomsky
2 3 4 5
Replies
71
Views
2K
jamahir
jamahir
Akshay89
How Anti-Muslim Propaganda Is Spilling into India’s Film Industry
Replies
9
Views
378
NeverTry4Me
N
Akshay89
Is the BJP hacking EVMs to win UP election?
2 3 4 5
Replies
69
Views
2K
Rollno21
Rollno21
Jackdaws
Police probe confirms arrested Mumbai BJP leader is an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant: Anil Deshmukh
2 3 4
Replies
54
Views
2K
El Sidd
El Sidd
INDIAPOSITIVE
Muslims largest group in Assam; ensuring communal peace their responsibility
Replies
9
Views
212
El Sidd
El Sidd

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom