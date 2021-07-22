Nio started its vehicle exports to Norway

Nio starts the shipment of its cars (Nio ES8) to Norway on July 20th, 2021. The customer delivery in Norway is expected to be started from Sep 2021.NIO ES8 is a large-sized pure electric SUV. Its price in China is started from RMB 468k. If customer leases the battery, the initial price could be cut by RMB 70k.Prior to that, NIO shipped its batter swapping station to Norway in July 7th. As part of its Norway business plan, Nio expects to build five battery swapping stations in Norway by 2022.