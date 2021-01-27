What's new

NIO has become a 'religion' for its car owners

In 2012, with the launch of Tesla's first mass-produced car, Model S, CEO Elon Musk not only brought about a revolution in car's power source but also overturned the sales model of car companies.

In November 2017, William Li, founder of NIO, built the first NIO House in Beijing with rents costing tens of millions of RMB per year, and the services it provides far exceed those of Tesla.

Li's high-end positioning for NIO has given NIO users a high sense of self-identification and extraordinary internal cohesion. NIO stands out from dozens of new carmakers and has created a sect of electric cars, "NIOism".

Since 2019, when NIO faced a crisis, Li has been going around the country to communicate with users. Not only user meetings, but even private dinners and drinks, birthdays, weddings, and other events were attended.

In 2019 Li went to more than 40 cities to meet with users, and even if NIO improves in 2020, he still has more than 30 weekends to spend with users across the country.

Users like to share their lives and cars in NIO APP online, and there are also criticisms and suggestions from users from time to time. Faced with users' criticism, Li is not annoyed and explains patiently in the community every day.

Li is patient in answering users' questions, but indifferent to the media's accusations. "As long as it doesn't affect users' emotions, these questions and curses are very normal", he claims.

A user on the NIO APP shared that on the way home after buying the car, he was unfamiliar with charging and couldn't connect the power because he was using it for the first time. Suddenly another ES6 stopped by and helped to charge up.

And on the road, some NIO users would show their kindness to each other even though they didn't know each other. Some users even shared that they saw two NIO cars yielding to each other at an intersection.

In December 2017, NIO held the first NIO Day. Li chartered 8 airplanes, 60 high-speed rail cars, 19 five-star hotels, and invited Imagine Dragons, spending a total of RMB 80 million ($12.3 million at the time).

The money has enabled NIO to reached a height that XPeng and Li Auto have never been able to reach, and the highly loyal users make it difficult for peers to catch with it.

On January 8 this year, NIO held its fourth NIO Day, a grand festival for users that brought together more than 1,000 users from all over China to Chengdu. The users from Shenzhen organized and chartered a plane to Chengdu, according to the video, the plane crew and passengers were all NIO users.

One user towed his ES6 from Shenzhen to Chengdu on a trailer, covering 1,800 kilometers, just to be a volunteer for NIO.

In the four quarters of 2019, 45% of NIO's orders came by referrals from regular customers. And by the time Li was interviewed by the media in 2020, including the ES6 and the ES8 released in late 2019, that sales figure had risen to 69%.


NIO has become a 'religion' for its car owners

NIO has reached a height that XPeng and Li Auto have never been able to reach, and the highly loyal users make it difficult for peers to catch with it.
***

Love this religion.
 
NIO ET7 features flexible AMOLED center screen from BOE

NIO's new flagship electric vehicle, the ET7, features a 12.8-inch flexible AMOLED center display and 10.2-inch HDR Mini LED-backlit digital instrument cluster from Chinese OLED display giant BOE.
Chinese EV maker NIO's new flagship electric vehicle, the ET7, features a 12.8-inch flexible AMOLED center display and 10.2-inch HDR Mini LED-backlit digital instrument cluster from Chinese OLED display giant BOE, according to display and semiconductor industry research firm CINNO Research.

The NOMI AI assistant features a 2.18-inch round flexible AMOLED display from BOE, according to CINNO Research.

At NIO Day 2020 in Chengdu on January 9, NIO unveiled the ET7, the first model to feature a 150kWh solid-state battery pack with a maximum range of more than 1,000 kilometers.

The interior design features a 12.8-inch flexible AMOLED center display for an innovative and unique look, and high resolution for brilliant picture quality, NIO said at the time.

Its 10.2-inch HDR Mini LED-backlit digital instrument cluster enables fine-grained light control in thousands of zones through zone dimming technology. This gives the screen a higher color contrast and a clearer picture of the vehicle's driving conditions, ensuring driving comfort and safety.


BOE has been cooperating with NIO. At the "BOE Innovation Day" on December 14, BOE showcased Mini LED, BD Cell, flexible display, total reflection technology, and Smart Window IoT solutions in NIO's Smart Cockpit.

BOE said at the time that these innovative display technologies bring infinite possibilities for smart cockpits and a new experience of smart travel for people.

BOE said that the in-vehicle display products equipped with its Mini LED technology can realize thousand-level zoning fine light control, and have a million-level ultra-high contrast ratio to bring a more pure and natural display effect.

Its reflective LCD display makes full use of reflected ambient light, with low power consumption characteristics while also achieving a healthy eye protection effect.


The application of flexible OLED rear lights and transparent displays also brings more imagination to vehicle interior design, BOE said.

With the gradual application of innovative technologies in the automotive field, automotive glass is increasingly changing. BOE has introduced smart dimming windows that can be used in automotive sunroofs, and side windows.



At present, BOE has launched S-shaped curved flexible AMOLED screen with a 300mm radius of curvature, which can be divided into three screens to simultaneously display the passenger's entertainment system, the central control system, and the body indication system of the driving instrument. The transparent A-pillar with the flexible screen eliminates blind spots in the view and makes the ride safer.

The AR HUD system displays vehicle status information, positioning, and maps on the front windshield, fitting navigation instructions to the road, providing users with a more intuitive and convenient AR real-world navigation experience.

In addition, BOE also launched a series of products such as instrument display products with BD Cell technology, 3D curved car display, 49-inch concave car display with 4200R curvature, 2.8mm narrow bezel car display, and 2000nit OLED rear lights.


Data from Omdia, a global market research agency, shows that BOE's in-car display shipment area has jumped to second place in the world in the first three quarters of 2020. Currently, BOE's products have been applied to almost all mainstream automotive brands in China, the US, Germany, UK, Japan, and Korea.



