NIO EP9, the first Asian electric supercar, lands in top racing game 'Asphalt 9: Legends'

The NIO EP9, the first Asian electric supercar, has landed in the global version of top racing game "Asphalt 9: Legends," the electric car company said today on Weibo on Thursday.
In the game, users can choose the NIO FE race car paint for the 2018-2019 season.
The NIO EP9 was released in 2016, and on October 12, 2016, the sports car set an electric car lap record of 7 minutes and 5 seconds at the Nürburgring Nordschleife in Germany.
On February 23, 2017, it set another record of 257 km/h at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, making it the fastest electric car in the world.
The first batch of NIO EP9 is limited to six units worldwide, and the owners are William Li, founder of NIO, Zhang Lei, founder and CEO of Hillhouse Capital, Pony Ma, founder of Tencent, Liu Qiangdong, founder of JD.com, Lei Jun, founder of Xiaomi, and Li Xiang, founder of Autohome and Li Auto.
The Asphalt series of games is one of the most popular racing games among Chinese users. Its first generation was released in 2004 and has always maintained an irreplaceable position among racing fans worldwide.
In 2019 Alibaba entered into a strategic partnership with Gameloft, the developer of the game, to obtain the exclusive distribution rights of Asphalt 9: Legends in China to bring a better experience to Chinese users.
