NIO enters new ranking of most valuable Chinese brands, XPeng and Li Auto do not
NIO makes the list for the first time this year, with a brand value of $8.604 billion higher than Sinopec and BYD.
The BrandZ China's Top 100 most valuable brands list, released today by British data analytics and brand consulting firm Kantar, shows that NIO and BYD made the list, while their local counterparts XPeng Motors and Li Auto failed to make it.
This is the 11th release of the list. Tencent rose to the top, with brand value up 85 percent year-on-year to $279.6 billion. Alibaba, at $201.9 billion, came in second.
NIO, which entered the list for the first time this year, ranked 35th with a brand value of $8.604 billion, ahead of Sinopec in 38th place with $7.968 billion.
BYD ranked 43rd with a brand value of $6.711 billion, up 16 places from last year's ranking.
As the Chinese market enters a new phase, the focus of economic and social development will no longer be solely on high speed, but will need to be equally focused on quality and sustainability, said Wang Xing, President of Kantar Greater China and Global Chairman of BrandZ.
This year, more than one-fifth of the brands on the Top 100 Most Valuable China 2021 list have achieved more than 100 percent growth in brand value.
At the same time, 2021 was a more difficult year for brands looking to enter the list, with the threshold for entry having been raised to $1.7 billion, up 109 percent year-on-year, Kantar said.
The full list:
