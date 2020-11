Nio Doubles October Deliveries; Xpeng, Li Auto Continue Strong Run

Tesla is mostly doing well because it is a new import entrant, sort of like how VW Santanas were doing well in the 90's. It is nowhere near market dominance with a share of ~10%.When VW Santanas came out in China, they were the car of choice and even was known as the corruption car before BMW then Audi took its place. Now who knows about Santana?I don't trust Tesla self driving anyways. Elon Musk forced his workers to work through quarantine and violated California law Cops had to show up to shut down his factory because he would not voluntarily stop breaking the law . Since Tesla is proven to have trouble complying with the law even in the super business friendly US, I'm going to wait before risking my life on their unproven technology that they verbally say is safe.