Nio Doubles October Deliveries; Xpeng, Li Auto Continue Strong Run

https://www.investors.com/news/nio-stock-nio-october-deliveries-double-li-auto-xpeng-motors/
Licensing
Nio (NIO) doubled October deliveries of electric vehicles. China electric car peers Xpeng Motors (XPEV) and Li Auto (LI) also posted robust October sales. Nio stock, Xpeng Motors and Li Auto all jumped, with Li stock breaking off.


Nio delivered 5,055 vehicles in October, up 100% year over year. The deliveries included 2,695 ES6s, and 1,477 ES8s, both premium electric SUVs, and 883 EC6s, a new electric crossover that is seen driving future growth. Year-to-date deliveries more than doubled, jumping 111% to 31,430 vehicles.
Also on Monday, Xpeng Motors reported 3,040 October deliveries, a 229% increase year over year. That includes 2,104 P7 sedans, which compete with the Tesla (TSLA) Model 3. Year to date deliveries are up 64% to 17,117, Xpeng said. Meanwhile, Li Auto said October deliveries of its One SUV rose 5% month over month to 3,692. Beijing-based Li began volume production in November 2019.
IBD Live: A New Tool For Daily Stock Market Analysis
The results follow a strong September for all three China EV stocks, as China auto sales continue to recover.
Most of the U.S.-listed China electric car stocks disclose third-quarter earnings in the next couple weeks. Nio reports Nov. 17, Li Auto Nov. 13, Xpeng Motors Nov. 12 and Kandi Nov. 9.
Nio, Xpeng Motors, Li Auto and BYD (BYDDF) have all ramped up China sales in recent months. Meanwhile, despite several price cuts, Tesla China sales have flattened in the last few months, according to official data. Tesla is now exporting some made-in-China Model 3 sedans to Europe.
Nio Stock, Electric Car Stocks
Shares of Nio surged 9% to 33.32 in Monday's stock market trading, reaching a record 34.94 intraday. Nio stock is extended from a 15.55 buy point, meaning shares are not in buy range.
Xpeng stock advanced 6.9% to 20.72, after hitting 22.46 intraday. XPEV is moving toward a 23.20 early entry.
Li Auto stock climbed 13% to 22.88, vaulting above a 21.96 buy point from a deep cup-with-handle base. Among other electric car stocks, Tesla, which reports deliveries quarterly, added 23.2% and BYD jumped 9.3%. China-based Kandi (KNDI) gained 7.35% Monday.
Auto sales have rebounded in China, the world's largest electric car market, after a pandemic slump at the start of the year. At the same time, soaring Tesla and Nio shares fueled billion-dollar IPOs for new electric car stocks Li Auto and Xpeng Motors.
Find Aparna Narayanan on Twitter at @IBD_Aparna.

:enjoy:

@F-22Raptor @Hamartia Antidote @Kai Liu @Beidou2020 @kankan326 @FairAndUnbiased
 
More importantly, all the NIO models sold are higher-end cars (MSRP ~60,000 USD level).
 
Kai Liu said:
More importantly, all the NIO models sold are higher-end cars (MSRP ~60,000 USD level).
The only advantage nio has was its batt swap which can make a full batt in less than 8mins. And i am surprised many Chinese are buying this idea. A big reason why some buy Nio car. Same time as filling a gasoline.

But the tech of nio car is not that ground breaking or great! I have more hope for Xpeng. Their tech background is very strong. The P7 auto parking is very impressive.
 
Beast said:
The only advantage nio has was its batt swap which can make a full batt in less than 8mins. And i am surprised many Chinese are buying this idea. A big reason why some buy Nio car. Same time as filling a gasoline.
what do you mean "only" advantage? otherwise the car is no good ? would you rate xpeng better ? i have seen nio in youtube it looks high end
 
Beast said:
The deliveries included 2,695 ES6s, and 1,477 ES8s, both premium electric SUVs,

Also on Monday, C Motors reported 3,040 October deliveries, a 229% increase year over year. That includes 2,104 P7 sedans, which compete with the Tesla (TSLA) Model 3. Year to date deliveries are up 64% to 17,117, Xpeng said. Meanwhile, Li Auto said October deliveries of its One SUV rose 5% month over month to 3,692. Beijing-based Li began volume production in November 2019.
NIO ES6 is actually down from 3226 in September
The Xpeng P7 is actually down from 2573 in September
No big jump in BYD Han numbers? It was supposed to wipe out Tesla.

1604384495000.png

September 2020


All your consumer cars are amateurish anyway
Welcome to 21st Century autonomous EV driving brought to you by American innovators
 
Tesla is mostly doing well because it is a new import entrant, sort of like how VW Santanas were doing well in the 90's. It is nowhere near market dominance with a share of ~10%.

When VW Santanas came out in China, they were the car of choice and even was known as the corruption car before BMW then Audi took its place. Now who knows about Santana?

I don't trust Tesla self driving anyways. Elon Musk forced his workers to work through quarantine and violated California law. Cops had to show up to shut down his factory because he would not voluntarily stop breaking the law. Since Tesla is proven to have trouble complying with the law even in the super business friendly US, I'm going to wait before risking my life on their unproven technology that they verbally say is safe.
 
I regret not buying NIO stock when it was $2.5 per share. I could have been a multi-millionaire by now.
 
FairAndUnbiased said:
Tesla is mostly doing well because it is a new import entrant, sort of like how VW Santanas were doing well in the 90's. It is nowhere near market dominance with a share of ~10%.

When VW Santanas came out in China, they were the car of choice and even was known as the corruption car before BMW then Audi took its place. Now who knows about Santana?

I don't trust Tesla self driving anyways. Elon Musk forced his workers to work through quarantine and violated California law. Cops had to show up to shut down his factory because he would not voluntarily stop breaking the law. Since Tesla is proven to have trouble complying with the law even in the super business friendly US, I'm going to wait before risking my life on their unproven technology that they verbally say is safe.
As I noticed, most Santana's are doing their last few years in some small city driving schools.
 
Hamartia Antidote said:
All your cars are amateurish anyway
Welcome to 21st Century autonomous EV driving brought to you by American innovators
What's unique about tesla self-driving?
Self-driving cars, buses, turcks have been running in our cities for years now:
And traffic in China is way more complicated than in USA, where basically even a robot can drive a car...
 
letsrock said:
what do you mean "only" advantage? otherwise the car is no good ? would you rate xpeng better ? i have seen nio in youtube it looks high end
Nio doesn't offer any cutting edge tech. It's don't outrange any rival, autonomous level is not as good as P7.

Xpeng P7 is currently the best EV in China or best EV in the world. Range is long. Top quality sound system and sound proof is good. Control wise more leaning towards comfort driving. Voice control and autonomous parking are world class. Interior space are spacious than Tesla 3. While price wise is almost similar.
Hamartia Antidote said:
NIO ES6 is actually down from 3226 in September

The Xpeng P7 is actually down from 2573 in September


No big jump in BYD Han numbers? It was supposed to wipe out Tesla.

View attachment 685135
September 2020


All your cars are amateurish anyway
Welcome to 21st Century autonomous EV driving brought to you by American innovators
Why used sept data when october is available? Trying to some agenda?
 
Self-driving won't be a thing for a long time. If regulators allow it in 2030s then I will clap.
----------
I would take BYD Han over P7 anytime. And you'll soon see it in Chinese car EV market numbers when BYD starts ramping up the production numbers.
 
ILC said:
Self-driving won't be a thing for a long time. If regulators allow it in 2030s then I will clap.
----------
I would take BYD Han over P7 anytime. And you'll soon see it in Chinese car EV market numbers when BYD starts ramping up the production numbers.
BYD Han is not that bad. The batt technology behind is advanced and very safe compare to any competitor EV but it's not really a smart EV and the future upgrade is limited.

Xpeng P7 has 2 milliwave radar and up to 13 cameras. It's future upgraded to be a very good smart autonomous EV by software is huge.

That's is why the P7 auto parking is good.

It just like B737 Max airplane. The reason for it's massive failure is using very small nunber external sensor to save cost. No matter how advance the software is, it can never be good with limited hardware. Just like u having one eye vs a guy with 3 eye. Who has better situation awareness?
 
Kai Liu said:
What's unique about tesla self-driving?
Self-driving cars, buses, turcks have been running in our cities for years now:
And traffic in China is way more complicated than in USA, where basically even a robot can drive a car...
It's unique because it is sold in consumer cars. Not some expensive bulky gear roof add on to some truck, bus or taxi. Only the Xpeng P7 has a chance...and that is only because they swiped an early version of Tesla's Autopilot driving software.
Beast said:
Why used sept data when october is available? Trying to some agenda?
I'm showing some of the October numbers are actually worse than September. If I didn't post the September chart you'd all just cry fake news.
Kai Liu said:
And traffic in China is way more complicated than in USA, where basically even a robot can drive a car...
I'm sorry you have poorly planned infrastructure in mainland China that will leave you stuck in the last century. It should work fine all around the world as long as people aren't ignoring general road rules and the street designs are logical.

Hong Kong has Auotpilot and will likely get Full Self Driving next year.
Hong Kong has Auotpilot and will likely get Full Self Driving next year.
 
Beast said:
The only advantage nio has was its batt swap which can make a full batt in less than 8mins. And i am surprised many Chinese are buying this idea. A big reason why some buy Nio car. Same time as filling a gasoline.

But the tech of nio car is not that ground breaking or great! I have more hope for Xpeng. Their tech background is very strong. The P7 auto parking is very impressive.
My biggest problem with Xpeng is their branding. In both Chinese and English the brand name sounds too geeky, like something you would drive to haul your self-built PC to a LAN party.
 
OppositeDay said:
My biggest problem with Xpeng is their branding. In both Chinese and English the brand name sounds too geeky, like something you would drive to haul your self-built PC to a LAN party.
I think it's cool. Just like some westerner tattoo Chinese words on their body. Do they really know it?
 
