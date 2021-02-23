What's new

Nine out 22 energy projects under CPEC completed

Nine out 22 energy projects under CPEC completed
Web Desk On Feb 23, 2021
CPEC Energy Projects

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has made major progress in the energy-related projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as nine out of a total of 22 power projects were completed, ARY News reported on Tuesday.
The federal government has expedited the pace of work on different power projects initiated under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Nine out of 22 power projects have been completed through which the country is generating 5,320 megawatts of electricity to meet the targeted power supply. According to details, the construction of 1,320 MW in Sahiwal, Port Qasim and China Hub coal power plants was completed.
The other projects include 660 MW Engro Thar, 400 MW Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park, whereas, eight more power projects for 4,470 MW have also entered into their final phase including Kohala, Thar, Azad Pattan and others.
After the completion of the projects, the country will be able to export electricity after overcoming the energy shortfall. It may be noted here that special attention has been paid to energy-related projects under CPEC.

Nine out 22 energy projects under CPEC completed

Federal government made major progress in the energy-related projects under CPEC as nine out of a total of 22 power projects were completed.
Cry Hindutva/RSS/BJP/Congress/Indian-Muslims etc. cry.....

And, this is just the beginning!!! Two Powers are emerging - China and Turkey!!! And, Pak is a friend to both....

The "Heart of Asia" is now lost to the Western Imperialists and their lapdogs amongst the Indians....
 
