Nine Energy projects completed under CPEC

Nine Energy projects completed under CPEC
Tue, 23 Feb 2021, 12:16 AM


APP Digital

Nine Energy projects have so far been completed under the China Pakistan Energy Corridor (CPEC), boosting the energy needs of Pakistan.

These new projects have contributed 5340 MW of electricity to the main grid, helping meet the country’s vital needs for industry, agriculture, and domestic consumers.


Out of a total of 22 projects, another eight are near completion and would pump in an additional 4470 MW of electricity to the national grid. Another five projects are in the planning and implementation phase.

