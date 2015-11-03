What's new

NIKOLA TESLA WAS MUSLIM and was called Nurudin Tesihović

Shehr Abbasi

Shehr Abbasi

FULL MEMBER
Aug 4, 2020
225
0
192
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
After the Sandzak Mufti Muamer Zukorlić said that the Serbian scientist Nikola Tesla converted to Islam prior to his death, it came turn for the Americans. Scientists at the University in Baltimore claim that they allegedly possess a document that proves Tesla's Islamic background, at least that's what Bosnian media claim.

This outrageous claim is one in a series related to the famous scientist, and as stated on the website sarajevo365, his real name was Nurudin Tesihović.

Apparently, they were originally from Vogosca, Sarajevo.

1598748837651.png


His mother's name was Meira, and his father's Shaban, and they were originally from Vogosca, Sarajevo - claims Bill Jones, a leading scientist from this prestigious university.

This unverified information is based on the DNA test that was researched at the University of Baltimore, explain Bosnian journalists.

Also, the University of Istanbul came to the data that Nuruddin Tesihović or Nikola Tesla has taken part in "Hajj" pilgrimage three times, and his neighbors, according to some sources have witnessed his "salat" prayer on several instances.

@Yankee-stani
 
Shehr Abbasi

Shehr Abbasi

FULL MEMBER
Aug 4, 2020
225
0
192
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Dalit said:
Interesting discovery.
Click to expand...
FBI seized his documents and work as he lived in New York's Hotel. Perhaps these included a copy of the Quran. None of the seized items have been publicized, it's now American Federal Bureau of Investigation Intelligence Confidential Property.
 
zectech

zectech

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 12, 2018
2,756
-1
3,355
Country
Italy
Location
Netherlands
Shehr Abbasi said:
FBI seized his documents and work as he lived in New York's Hotel. Perhaps these included a copy of the Quran. None of the seized items have been publicized, it's now American Federal Bureau of Investigation Intelligence Confidential Property.
Click to expand...
I don't know the specific story of Tesla, what I can tell you.

The US does this to many in the US, the intellectual property of citizens are stolen on a daily basis. Then it is used for military purposes.

When looking up obscure technology and scientific research, many of this ends up classified by Washington. Washington is the capital of IP theft. They treat their own as Nazis after WWII with jet propulsion lab and NASA. There is no free market in the US. A monopoly controlled by Washington.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Azadkashmir DISCLOSURE | Chapter 2 | Nikola Tesla (2/10) Members Club 0
Tipu7 Top 10 inventions of Nikola Tesla Technology & Science 14
Jyotish Nikola motor unveils its Electric Lightweight Tactical All-Terrain Vehicle armed with M134 Mini-Gun RWS Land Warfare 0
F-22Raptor Tesla employee foregoes $1M payment, works with FBI to thwart cybersecurity attack World Affairs 1
Hamartia Antidote Tesla becomes the top selling EV brand in China, takes orders for Shanghai made Model Y SUVs China & Far East 0
F-22Raptor Tesla's market valuation tops $400 billion after another record close for stock Americas 4
F-22Raptor Can anyone catch Tesla? Americas 28
Hamartia Antidote Incompetent Charging Could Stall Electric Car Sales In Europe, Excluding Tesla Europe & Russia 0
F-22Raptor Tesla Engineering Moves at the Speed of Thought (w/Sandy Munro) Americas 2
F-22Raptor Tesla stock surges past $2,000 to end at fresh record; market cap near $375B Americas 31

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top