NIKOLA TESLA WAS MUSLIM and was called Nurudin Tesihović

After the Sandzak Mufti Muamer Zukorlić said that the Serbian scientist Nikola Tesla converted to Islam prior to his death, it came turn for the Americans. Scientists at the University in Baltimore claim that they allegedly possess a document that proves Tesla's Islamic background, at least that's what Bosnian media claim.
This outrageous claim is one in a series related to the famous scientist, and as stated on the website sarajevo365, his real name was Nurudin Tesihović.
Apparently, they were originally from Vogosca, Sarajevo.
His mother's name was Meira, and his father's Shaban, and they were originally from Vogosca, Sarajevo - claims Bill Jones, a leading scientist from this prestigious university.
This unverified information is based on the DNA test that was researched at the University of Baltimore, explain Bosnian journalists.
Also, the University of Istanbul came to the data that Nuruddin Tesihović or Nikola Tesla has taken part in "Hajj" pilgrimage three times, and his neighbors, according to some sources have witnessed his "salat" prayer on several instances.
