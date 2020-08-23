Jyotish
Nikola motor unveils its Electric Lightweight Tactical All-Terrain Vehicle armed with M134 Mini-Gun RWS
23 AUGUST 2020
Nikola Reckless Electric Hybrid LTATV fitted with TRAP T-360 Remote Weapon Station armed with one M134 Mini-Gun 7.62 mm caliber. A drone platform is also mounted at the rear of the vehicle.
According to a video released by the American Company Nikola Motor on August 13, 2020, the company unveils its Nikola Reckless Electric Hybrid LTATV (Lightweight Tactical All-Terrain Vehicle) fitted with the Precision Remotes TRAP T-360 Remotely Operated Weapon System armed with one M134 Mini-Gun 7.62 mm caliber. A drone platform is also mounted at the rear of the vehicle.
The Nikola Reckless is a Lightweight Tactical All-Terrain Vehicle (LTATV) developed and manufactured by US-based Company Nikola Motor. It is a military version of Nikola NZT off-road utility vehicle, which was launched in December 2017.
In 2018, the Nikola Reckless LTATV was tested by the U.S. Marine Corps as a military vehicle fitted with a weapon station armed with a 7.62mm machine gun. The vehicle is electrically powered thanks to a large battery pack with a capacity of up to 125 kWh, offering more capacity than any passenger electric car available today.
The Nikola Reckless is available in different versions based on the number of motors and the capacity of the battery: 75kWh, 100kWh, and 125kWh, and up to 555 hp and 4,900 ft-lbs of torque with four separate electric motors.
The Nikola Reckless LTATV has a length of 3.83 m, a width of 1.57 m-wide, and a height of 1.87 m. It has a wheelbase of 2.99 m and ground clearance of 0.35 5m. It can accommodate four soldiers, with two seats in the front and two seats at the rear. The weight of the vehicle is between 1,043 kg and 1,996 kg, based on the optional equipment with a payload capacity of 635 kg.
The Nikola Reckless electric LTATV can run at a maximum speed of up to 95.6 km/h within 3.9 seconds and has a maximum cruising range of 160 to 321 km.
In the latest video, the Nikola Reckless electric LTATV is fitted with a TRAP T-360 Remotely Weapon Station (RWS) designed and developed by the company Precision Remotes, armed with one M134 Mini-Gun 7.62 mm caliber.
The M134 Minigun is a 7.62x51mm NATO, six-barrel rotary machine gun with a high rate of fire (2,000 to 6,000 rounds per minute) which can also fire at a high sustained rate. It features Gatling-style rotating barrels with an external power source, normally an electric motor.
The TRAP T-360 A3 RWS is made up of the base platform that houses all the electro-mechanical systems, ballistic computer, stabilization, and slip ring. The enclosure of all the operating systems within the housing is unique and sets the T-360 apart for other systems. The Weapon Sensor package attaches to the outside of the platform and is co-axial with the weapon. The weapon mount and weapon actuators mount on top, and the ammo can and feed chute fit on the side.
Power (24-28 VDC) is the only other cable required for the TRAP T-360 RWS. The design makes installation and re-location of the T-360 simple; weighing only 82lbs, it is easily transported from vehicle to another, allowing the soldier to change the mission quickly. For vehicle or tactical configurations, the system can be operated by one operator using the hand controller.
The Nikola Reckless electric LTATV is also fitted with a drone platform mounted at the rear of the vehicle that can host a UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) which can be used to conduct reconnaissance missions.
