Nihangs Sikhs Lynch and chopped up a man to death at Singhu border for desecration and for being a RSS BJP agent!

‘He was running with a Sikh holy book’: The ‘crime’ for which Sikh man was lynched & hacked
A Dalit Sikh identified as Lakhbir Singh was killed — his hand chopped off at the wrist, his ankle hacked at ankle — at Singhu border Friday for alleged sacrilege.

Sonepat: What exactly happened in the early hours of Friday near the main stage of the farmers protest at Singhu border wasn’t clear by evening.


What is known — through people present at the site and purported videos from the scene — is that a man had his hand chopped off at the wrist and his foot hacked at the ankle, besides being assaulted, allegedly by members of the Nihang sect. His body was subsequently hanged from a police barricade and the grisly visual soon went viral.



Speaking to ThePrint, several Nihang Sikhs present at the site claimed that Lakhbir Singh, identified as a Dalit Sikh and father-of-three, had committed sacrilege with a holy book, the Sarbloh Granth, that he allegedly picked up and sought to run away with.


However, questions about the nature of desecration evoked multiple accounts from people at the Delhi-Haryana border, where farmers have been gathered for nearly a year in protest against the Modi government’s three new farm laws.

Even the Nihang Sikhs who claimed responsibility for the killing didn’t have one answer. Some said Lakhbir Singh tore the Sarbloh Granth, or threw it in the dustbin, while others claimed he was about to burn the holy book. Most described Singh as an agent of the Haryana government.




As of Friday evening, police said one person — identified as Sarabjit Singh, a Nihang — had been detained in connection with the killing.


Earlier, the Sonepat Deputy Superintendent of Police said they were informed “around 5 am that a man has been killed near the Singhu border”. “A murder case has been lodged at the Kundli police station. Investigation is on,” the officer added.


Sources in police said Lakhbir Singh has no criminal record.


Lakhbir’s family described him as mentally challenged, adding that he and his wife got divorced a few months ago. He was adopted by his uncle Harnam Singh after he lost his parents as a six-month-old, and is survived by his daughters, said Sukhman Singh, a relative.

“The Guru Granth Sahib is above everything else. What will anyone do if their parents are attacked? Will you watch and wait for police or take action? When someone attacks our holy book, it is our right to defend and protect,” said Jathedar Raja Raj Singh.


“This man attempted to sacrilege our God. If anyone else does it, we will do the same thing again. We are not scared of the law. He touched and desecrated our Guru.”


Singh alleged a “BJP-RSS-CM Khattar” conspiracy in the incident. “They conspired to blame the movement, which is why they sent him. We have evidence, he was paid Rs 30,000 to desecrate our holy book.”


 
A clear case of conspiracy against farmers movement against Modi Govt.
 
Imagine if this was done by Muslims. Western civilization is an exception. Westerners do not think about physically harming, persecuting, or prosecuting religious and political blasphemers. Though, West used to be in the Dark Ages sentencing people for torture and death for blasphemy since Roman times.
 
Sad incident. Should not have happened. The nihangs should have just caught him and handed him over to the police. I hope those who killed him face justice.

Also, the allegation of the man being paid should be investigated impartially. Haryana CM had already said after the Lakhimpur incident that the BJP should raise units of 500-1000 people in all districts and pay back to the protesting farmers with all fury.
 
Western governments do sabotage and do misinformation campaign against political blasphemers - against leftists and left-of-centers specifically.
 
Dalit man was butchered alive by so called "Farmers" and was hanged upside down like an animal so his blood can drip out and he dies.

None of the so called farmers came for his help .

None of the liberals present at the border stopped this murder in broad daylight.

Now one person has surrendered ,this crime had support of all those present their all of them needs to be booked and hanged.

They are not farmers but goons attacking innocent people, it's time govt stop patronizing them and clear the border up.
 
1. For my thoughts see post# 6.

2. Since when is a Hindutvadi like you so concerned about Dalits ?

3. Je suis Arbaz Mullah.

1. The government is not patronizing the protesting farmers. In the last 10 months or so since the protests began in Delhi more than 400 protesters have died of various causes. Did the top echelons of the government ever visit the protest sites, and show empathy for those who died ?

2. We know who are the real goons, yes ? :)
 
1. Nobody cares about your thoughts.

2.Dalits are biggest Hindutvadis ,open your eyes ,in every riot Dalits are attacked by muslims so more Dalits turn towards hindutva, its an open reality.

3.As usual diverting the topic.

1. Govt let them on red fort ,they are patronized.

2.Yes i know, the ones who killed this innocent Dalit man by butchering him.
 
That is political or ideological opposition, especially when they think it effects national security like how they went after Julian Assange. In the USA there is no prosecution for blasphemy, even the burning of the American flag is protected as free speech. I looked up blasphemy law in the UK. Was surprised, England and Wales ended it recently in 2008, and Scotland in 2021.
 
You never condemn lynching of Muslims by RSS goons however your selective humanity is awake and kicking at this particular incident. Cover up your face, your anti minority face is showing.
 
