NIH contradicts Fauci, admits funding Gain-of-Function research at Wuhan Lab

alex pitters
Aug 4, 2020
A new letter from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) released on Wednesday provides additional evidence that Anthony Fauci misled Congress by repeatedly denying that federal health agencies ever funded “gain of function” research.
Source And More: https://insiderpaper.com/nih-admits-fauci-lied-funding-gain-of-function-research-wuhan-lab/
The NIH has never funded, and does not currently fund, gain-of-function research, Fauci said in May during a debate with Republican Senator Rand Paul about a $600,000 annual grant to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) through EcoHealth Alliance, a New York-based non-profit. “With all due respect, Senator Paul, you are entirely and completely incorrect,” Fauci told Sen. Rand Paul.The NIH documents contradict previous assertions made by the EcoHealth Alliance about its experiments on bat coronaviruses in Wuhan.
