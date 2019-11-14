Night Walk In Tianhe District | The Best Skyline Of Guangzhou

That's my hometown. It's pretty nuts if you think about the fact that Tianhe district was a new development area when I was a kid. My aunt and uncle stilled lived in a village (猎德村) right beside it at the time, and most in that village were farmers.Fast forward to now, and that village has turned into a concrete forest of high end condos. It's one of the hottest piece of real estate in Guangzhou. My aunt's village house was torn down 15 years ago, and they gave them three condos as compensation. Each of those condos are worth at least $1 million USD these days, or 73000RMB per square meter.They kept and renovated the old ancestral temple though.