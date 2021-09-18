What's new

Night walk in "China's Largest Desert Ghost Town" ORDOS, Inner Mongolia, N. China

ORDOS, China -- Kangbashi, a town in the middle of barren Inner Mongolia deserts, once found itself stuck with rows of newly built-but-vacant apartment buildings, earning a nationwide reputation as a "guicheng", or ghost town.

The first reports that labeled Ordos’ Kangbashi district a “ghost town” by an Al Jazeera reporter as well as a Time Magazine photographer delivered stories which highlighted the lack of people living in the new city, and in the process brought China’s ghost city phenomenon into global consciousness.

What this so called China's Largest Desert Ghost Town by western media looks now in 2021, check it out.
 
Feels like Disneyland
See the tons of relentless smearing and slandering piled up by the western media over the last couples of years about this desert town in Chinese Mongolia




China builds differently from what the west does, China tends to find a big piece of land and then will do a complete comprehensive city plan, after that will build this area up complete complete with all city facilities, houses, roads, sewers, garbage disposal, schools ,hospitals, stadiums, museums, parks..... China believes it'll save a lot of unneccesory cost in building this way.

Only after everything is completed will the government start to gradually move people in, so in the first couples of years, these new development areas do look like "ghost towns", and they become the prime targets being used by western media to smear China.
 
Western media spent years bashing this " China's biggest ghost city", but when Ordos is filled with people, it's out of their reporting list.
 
Ordos, the city put on the map by the western media as "China's biggest ghost city" in China's Innner Mongolia province

Ordos, a small city in Chinese Inner Mongolia, western media put this city on the map by repeatedly calling it " The biggest ghost city in the WORLD"

Ordos, a small city in Chinese Inner Mongolia, western media put this city on the map by repeatedly calling it " The biggest ghost city in the WORLD"

