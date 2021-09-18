Night walk in "China's Largest Desert Ghost Town" ORDOS, Inner Mongolia, N. China

See the tons of relentless smearing and slandering piled up by the western media over the last couples of years about this desert town in Chinese MongoliaChina builds differently from what the west does, China tends to find a big piece of land and then will do a complete comprehensive city plan, after that will build this area up complete complete with all city facilities, houses, roads, sewers, garbage disposal, schools ,hospitals, stadiums, museums, parks..... China believes it'll save a lot of unneccesory cost in building this way.Only after everything is completed will the government start to gradually move people in, so in the first couples of years, these new development areas do look like "ghost towns", and they become the prime targets being used by western media to smear China.