Hahaha! We should be grateful that somehow our guys bagged him. It was proximity detonation, not a DH. On a number of occasions there were failed intercepts after chaotic scrambles.

On one such day in Jan 2002 during escalation, a drone was reported over Sukkur. By the time Mirages were hot-launched from Shahbaz, some of us guys had visually spotted the sucker over Sukkur air base in broad daylight! To our dismay, triple-A was not released and F-6s were held back on tarmac. Mirage boys were on the scene in no time but to no avail. Despite establishing multiple intermittent locks-on with their onboard Grifo-Ms, they did not have the slow-speed performance to get into the weeds and dance with the cool bastard. It maneuvered like crazy and had a small-RCS. Mirage fellas couldn't get close enough for an IR lock and the Searcher got away clean. That's the real issue with drone hunting.

Click to expand...